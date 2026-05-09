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Home > India News > Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani? Senior Army Officer Named As India’s Next Chief Of Defence Staff

Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani? Senior Army Officer Named As India’s Next Chief Of Defence Staff

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani has been appointed as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and will take charge after General Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on May 30, 2026. A highly decorated officer with over four decades of military service, Lt Gen Subramani has held key operational and leadership roles across India’s western and northern borders and currently serves as Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat.

Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani? Senior Army Officer Named As India’s Next Chief Of Defence Staff (Image: @SpokespersonMoD via X)
Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani? Senior Army Officer Named As India’s Next Chief Of Defence Staff (Image: @SpokespersonMoD via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 09:04 IST

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Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani? Senior Army Officer Named As India’s Next Chief Of Defence Staff

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the Government has named Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will also serve as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, starting on the date of assumption of charge and continuing until further directives. According to the official release, General Anil Chauhan, the current Chief of Defence Staff, will finish his term on May 30.

Who Is Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani?

Since September 1, 2025, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has worked as a Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat. Before that, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024. The officer holds degrees from both the Indian Military Academy and the National Defence Academy. On December 14, 1985, he was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles’ 8th Battalion.



Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani: Education 

He also graduated from the National Defence College in New Delhi and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom. He has an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University and a Master of Arts from King’s College London. Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has served in a variety of battle zones and terrain types during the course of his more than 40-year career, holding a number of command, staff, and instructional positions.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani: His Successful Missions

He commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino, 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment. He also commanded 2 Corps, the Indian Army’s premier strike corps on the Western Front, the statement from the MoD added.

His staff and instructional assignments include Divisional Officer at the National Defence Academy, Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Defence Attache in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch, Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command, Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in Eastern Command, Chief Instructor (Army) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Northern Command. 

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani: Awards 

The Ministry of Defence said the officer possesses “insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern Borders”. For his distinguished service, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns

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Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani? Senior Army Officer Named As India’s Next Chief Of Defence Staff

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