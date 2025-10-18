LIVE TV
Home > India > N.V. Subhash Accuses Congress–MIM Of Secret Nexus Ahead Of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash accused Congress candidate Naveen Yadav of having ties with AIMIM, calling it proof of a secret Congress-MIM alliance ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll. Subhash also slammed Congress over false BC reservation promises and demolition drives in Hyderabad.

Telangana BJP Chief Official Spokesperson N.V. Subhash (PHOTO: X)
Telangana BJP Chief Official Spokesperson N.V. Subhash (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 18, 2025 19:24:52 IST

Telangana BJP Chief Official Spokesperson N.V. Subhash on Friday questioned the political affiliation of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, who filed his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office, Subhash said people are asking whether Naveen Yadav represents the Congress or the AIMIM, given his past associations and statements.

Referring to Naveen Yadav’s remarks that “Asaduddin Owaisi is my Guru and Revanth Reddy is my Godfather,” Subhash alleged that this clearly exposes the secret alliance between the Congress and MIM. He reminded that Naveen Yadav had earlier contested elections on an MIM ticket and continues to hold the Majlis ideology, but is now in the fray under the Congress party’s ‘Hand’ symbol.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress of having a tacit understanding with MIM, claiming that the ruling party plans to hand over the GHMC Mayor post to the AIMIM. “If this nexus succeeds, Hyderabad could once again face a ‘Razakar-style’ rule, turning Brand Hyderabad into Brand Razakars,” Subhash warned.

He also slammed the Congress government for allegedly demolishing houses belonging to the poor while turning a blind eye to illegal constructions in the Old City.

On the issue of BC reservations, Subhash termed the Congress promise of providing 42% quota for BCs as another “false assurance,” comparing it to the party’s unfulfilled six guarantees and 420 election promises. He said the Congress was misleading the public with propaganda that BJP was blocking BC reservations, clarifying that the BJP fully supports 42% BC reservation within constitutional limits.

Citing multiple Supreme Court verdicts since 1990, Subhash said reservations cannot exceed 50%, accusing the Congress of lacking judicial understanding. “The Congress issued GO 9 knowing it would be struck down in court and even hired lawyers at exorbitant rates despite being aware of its invalidity,” he alleged.

Branding the Congress and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as the “Brand Ambassadors of Deceit,” Subhash appealed to voters to defeat the conspiracies of BRS, Congress, and MIM and ensure a BJP victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 7:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS