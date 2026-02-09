Odisha Horror: Seven-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped By Minor While Parents Were Away For Family Function, Bone-Chilling Incident Gets Caught On CCTV, Reveals Police

TIBETAN GIRL’S RAPE IN ODISHA: A seven-year-old Tibetan girl was reportedly raped on Monday in Odisha’s Gajapati district, police said.

Police say the accused targeted the girl while her parents were away at a family function. The assault was caught on CCTV, and investigators are now reviewing the footage.

The girl’s family went straight to the Mohana police station after finding out what happened and filed a complaint.

Police quickly registered a case and took the accused minor into custody for questioning.

Once doctors finish the necessary medical examinations, police will bring the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board. Gajapati Superintendent of Police Jatin Panda told NDTV that the investigation is ongoing and promised more updates soon.

The case has sparked anger in the community, with locals demanding tough action.

Minor raped in Bihar

Shock and anger struck Darbhanga when a six-year-old girl, who had gone out to play while her house was still open, was discovered on the verge of her house and was raped, brutally murdered late on Saturday night by a pond.

The child had gone out in the evening with two other children but never came back causing a frantic search of her family and neighbours. Her body was found some hours after as she heard the barking dogs in a remote place and this brought the neighbours to grief and anger. This was at once reported to the police.

Members of the University police station rushed to the scene and took the body of the child to undergo a post-mortem examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy also came to the scene and took up the investigation. Cyber cell teams and forensic science experts were also sent to collect and examine the evidence.

