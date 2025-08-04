Odisha: Man Killed On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft, Genitals Mutiliated

In a shocking incident, a group of people killed a 35-year-old man on suspicion of practising witchcraft in the Gajapati district of Odisha, police said on Sunday.

According to reports, the man had been missing for the past several days. On Sunday, his body was found with hands and legs tied, floating in a pond. It was found that his private part was cut off. Police sources confirmed that his genitals had also been mutilated, indicating brutal assault before death.

Villagers Believed The Man Was Responsible For Occult Practices

The police said that the incident took place at Malasapadar village under Mohana police station on Saturday night. The man has been identified as Gopal Malik.

Local media reports said that the background of the case points to an incident around 15 days ago when a woman passed away under unclear medical circumstances. Her death reportedly led to suspicions against Gopal Mallik, who some believed to be responsible due to alleged occult practices.

The Odishatv reported that Mohana police detained and interrogated 16 individuals from the village based on preliminary allegations and family statements. After sustained questioning, four key suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement and led the police to the exact location in the dam where the body had been dumped.

As per the first information report, a group of young men from the village called Gopal to the Harabhangi Dam area on Saturday. They tied him up, assaulted him, and dumped his body in the water.

Police Arrest The Accused

Speaking to the media, Mohana Sub-Inspector Sunil Sethi said that the accused will be prosecuted under appropriate sections of the BNS, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

ALSO READ: Two Nigerians Found Dead In Delhi’s Chanakya Place, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained