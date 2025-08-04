Two Nigerians Found Dead In Delhi’s Chanakya Place, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained

Bodies of two Nigerians were recovered from a house in Chanakya Place, Dabri area, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Joseph and Chhibiturn, who used to reside in Burari, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The initial investigation revealed that the deceased arrived at Chanakya Place from Burari a day earlier.

The Delhi Police added that the reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

Similar Cases

As per an ANI report, on Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi. The deceased was identified as Vikas Walecha.

Even on Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested two people in a case relating to the alleged assault of two students from Manipur in North Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area.

Delhi Witnesses Reduction In Crime: Delhi Police Statistics

However, Delhi witnesses a decline in overall crime during the first six months of 2025 since the Bharatiya Janata Party took over the administration. The BJP came into power in Delhi on February 8, 2025.

As per the Delhi Police statistics, a total of 1,18,822 cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) between January 1 and June 3, 2025, showing a reduction of approximately 10,000 cases from the 1,29,693 cases recorded in 2024.

