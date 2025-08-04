MEA Rejects Claims of India Suspending Bilateral Agreements with the United States

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday debunked several viral posts claiming that India is considering suspending or reviewing bilateral agreements with the United States if the hostile economic policies continue.

MEA Fact Check Handle Shared Two Screenshots

The MEA shared two screenshots on its X handle with the caption, which read, “Disinformation being spread on X.”

Disinformation and FAKE news alert! This handle (@Middle_Eastern0) has been making several social media posts with FAKE News. Be aware.

The screenshots of two posts from accounts named ‘Middle Eastern Affairs’ and ‘China in English’, which had falsely claimed that New Delhi has begun reviewing products from the United States that are exempted from tariffs. It further alleged that India declared, “No privileges without mutual respect.”

The MEA’s clarification comes amid rising tensions between India and the United States after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Trump said on Truth Social, “India will also have to pay an additional penalty for purchasing oil and defence equipment from Russia, which will go into effect from August 1.”

Following which, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on July 31, 2025, made a statement that India will take all necessary steps to safeguard national interest. He said that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue.

Days after the announcement of a 25 per cent tariff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has to focus on its economic priorities and every citizen should resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ in his constituency, Varanasi.

