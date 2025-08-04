Home > India > Chhattisgarh Will Get New Assembly Building On Nov 1, PM Modi Likely To Attend

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the inauguration of the new assembly building will be conducted on November 1 this year, the day which marks the Rajyotsav Silver Jubilee. The chief minister inspected the construction of the new assembly building. He said that we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration, saying, “80 per cent of its work has been completed.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the inauguration of the new assembly building will be conducted on November 1 this year, the day which marks the Rajyotsav Silver Jubilee.

The chief minister inspected the construction of the new assembly building. He said that we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration, saying, “80 per cent of its work has been completed.

80 Per Cent Work Of The New Assembly Building Completed

Speaking to reporters, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh stated that the chambers of the chief minister and the speaker were 80 per cent completed, further ensuring that the inauguration would be done on the pre-decided time.

He added that the chief minister has taken the schedule from the Prime Minister, and it is ensured that we will inaugurate it at the pre-decided time, and the preparation is in full swing.

Inauguration For New Assembly Building To Be Conducted on November 1

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Today, I inspected the under-construction Assembly building at Nava Raipur along with the Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh ji. The construction work is in its final phase. It will be completed on time and dedicated to the public on the upcoming State Foundation Day (1 November).”

