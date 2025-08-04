Home > India > Zero Claim Received Form Political Parties For Addition/Removal Of Electors In Bihar SIR: ECI

The Election Commission of India announced on Sunday that no political party has filed any claims or objections since the publication of the draft electoral rolls on August 1. Several claims have been made over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Election Commission of India announced on Sunday that no political party has filed any claims or objections since the publication of the draft electoral rolls on August 1. Several claims have been made over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls in Bihar. 

“From 1 August 2025 (3 PM) till 3 August (3 PM), all political parties put together have filed zero claims and objections for the addition of the names of eligible electors and deletion of the names of ineligible electors,” said the poll body in a press release.

People Can Submit Claims and Objections Within One Month, Says ECI

The release said that the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that “no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason.


The ECI in a press note on Friday had said, “The draft list, covering all 243 Assembly Constituencies and 90,712 polling booths, was shared with all political parties by the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state.”

As per the SIR order, after the completion of the Enumeration Phase from June 24 to July 25, 2025, the draft Electoral Rolls have been published for Bihar on August 1, 2025. Agents (BLAs) nominated by District Presidents of 12 political parties actively participated in the process on the ground. 

ALSO READ: Election Commission Rebuts Chidambaram’s Claim On Inclusion Of Migrant Voters In Tamil Nadu

