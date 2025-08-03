Election Commission Rebuts Chidambaram’s Claim On Inclusion Of Migrant Voters In Tamil Nadu

Election Commission of India on Sunday refuted the claim made by Congress leader P Chidambaram on the inclusion of migrant voters in Tamil Nadu, saying it was “misleading” and “baseless”.

The Congress leader alleged that the SIR exercise is getting curiouser and curiouser, while 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of “adding” 6.5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu are alarming and patently illegal.

The SIR exercise is getting curiouser and curiouser While 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of “adding” 6.5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu is alarming and patently illegal Calling them “permanently migrated” is an insult to the… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 3, 2025

ECI Warns Political Leaders Of Spreading False Information Over SIR

The poll body, in a post on X, said, “There is no need for political leaders to spread false information concerning the SIR exercise being conducted by ECI at the national level.”

❌ The statements made are Misleading and Baseless#ECIFactCheck ✅Read in detail in the image attached 👇 https://t.co/gRVakP610s pic.twitter.com/gKU9a1gB0t — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 3, 2025

The ECI responded to the Congress leader’s claim, saying “false figures” are being floated about “enrolment of 6.5 lakh voters” in Tamil Nadu. “As far as voters who have permanently shifted from Bihar to other states and are ordinarily resident in those states, the exact figures can be known only after the SIR has been conducted, “The ECI added.

Election Commission also stated that a person originally belonging to Tamil Nadu, but who is ordinarily residing in Delhi, is entitled to be registered as an Elector in Delhi.

“Similarly, a person originally belonging to Bihar, but is ordinarily residing in Chennai, is entitled to be registered as an Elector in Chennai,” stated ECI, referring to Section 20 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which gives the meaning of “Ordinary Resident”.

