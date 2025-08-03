Home > India > Watch: 422Cr Patna Double-Deck Flyover Sinks After Heavy Rains

Part of a double-deck flyover in Patna, which was inaugurated on June 11 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sinks after incessant rainfall. The flyover was built for Rs 422 crore.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 3, 2025 23:29:45 IST

Part of a double-deck flyover in Patna, which was inaugurated on June 11 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sinks after incessant rainfall. The flyover was built for Rs 422 crore.

The flyover was built to ease traffic congestion on Ashok Rajpath, connecting Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Science College.

Patna received heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing severe flooding across major areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road and Gandhi Maidan.

Waterlogging in several areas has impacted daily life, causing widespread disruptions, with roads, homes, hospitals, and schools getting flooded.

The double-deck flyover consists of two levels. The upper deck is 2,175.5 metres long and carries traffic from Gandhi Maidan to Science College. 

The lower deck is 1,449.3 metres long and helps vehicles move from Patna College to Gandhi Maidan, near BN College. Both decks, each 8.5 metres wide, connect to PMCH and are meant to reduce traffic jams in the city. 

Tags: double-deck flyoverNitish KumarPatna flyover

