Air India Cancels Singapore-Chennai Flight AI349 Over Technical Issue

Air India cancelled flights AI349 (Singapore–Chennai) and AI500 (Bhubaneswar–Delhi) on August 3 due to technical issues. The airline offered hotel stays, refunds, or free rescheduling and is assisting passengers while ensuring their safety and comfort.

Air India cancels flights from Singapore and Bhubaneswar due to technical issues.
Air India cancels flights from Singapore and Bhubaneswar due to technical issues.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 3, 2025 22:43:18 IST

Air India’s flight AI349, scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday (August 3), was cancelled due to a “maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline mentioned that it was making “every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience” caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.

“Flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on 3 August has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification. Our ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption,” the Air India spokesperson said in a statement on X.

The airline also informed that arrangements were being made to fly the affected passengers to Chennai at the earliest.

“Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling, are also being offered to passengers based on their preference. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain a top priority,” the statement added.

Passengers were advised to stay updated through Air India’s official website and customer care channels.

Earlier on the same day, passengers scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Air India’s flight AI500 faced similar disruption. The airline cancelled the service due to a technical issue that caused abnormal cabin temperatures on the ground.

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure. Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

(With inputs from ANI)

