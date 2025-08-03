EC To Take Action As Social media Users Point Errors In Draft Electoral Rolls Of Bihar

The draft electoral rolls of Bihar were published on August 1 after a month of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, according to The Indian Express, some social media users were quick to point out errors. Keeping these errors in cognizance, the Election Commission said that the action will be taken against the Booth Level Officers (BLO)’s responsible. The errors that the social media users pointed out were “husband husband”, “father father”, “father voter ID card” and “Election Commission of India” instead of the names of the husband or parent of some electors. The Indian Express states that as per the EC, the mistakes have happened in the Chapra Assembly constituency of Saran district. According to the EC, these had been had been included with the same errors in the second supplementary electoral roll issued in March.

How to check, add or correct the name in the Bihar draft electoral rolls?

According to the Hindustan Times, following are the steps if the voters want to verify that whether their name is on the Bihar voter list online or not.

1. People should first click on the https://www.nvsp.in

2. After the first step, they should click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’

3. They can also visit the https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

4. Now, they can search by name, age, and district, or using their EPIC number

Note- If the name of the voter is listed, then they will see their booth, serial number, EPIC number and more.

According to PTI, individually, 941 claims and objections have been received from voters for the inclusion of names or for the removal of those they claim are ineligible from the voters list.

