Tejashwi Yadav Asked By The EC To Hand Over The Voter Card For Probe

Patna: The current leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has been asked to hand over the new voter ID card by the Election Commission of India (ECI) which he claimed to be in his possession, according to Live Mint. The Election Commission said that the card should be handed over to them for probe as it has not been issued officially. The EC has issued a notice to the former Deputy Chief Minister in this regard.

What does the notice say?

According to the Deccan Herald, the EC notice has been issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patna, and is in Hindi. The Patna SDM is also the Electoral Registration Officer of Digha assembly constituency where Tejashwi Yadav casts his vote. The English translation of the notice reads, “In your press conference on August 02, 2025, you mentioned that your name was there in the voters list. You quoted your EPIC number RAB2916120 to buttress your point in the press conference.”

“EPIC number RAB2916120 was never issued”: Election Commission of India

The additional contents of the notice read, “However, after inquiry, it was found that the EPIC number RAB2916120 was never issued by the Election Commission. After a probe, following your allegation of missing name, it was found that your EPIC number is RAB0456228 and your name is mentioned on serial number of 416 of polling station number 204 (Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University) in Patna.”

The notice further said, “You (Tejashwi Yadav) are hereby requested to hand over the EPIC, which you displayed during the press conference on Saturday, while claiming that ‘my name is missing from the voters’ list and how will I contest the assembly election’, to the undersigned officer for proper investigation of how and from it was issued.”

