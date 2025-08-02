Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From The 1st Bihar Voter List Draft, Questions ‘How Will I Contest Polls’?

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has raised serious concerns after finding out that his name is missing from the draft voter list published by the Election Commission of India on August 1. The revelation sparked a political storm as the state got ready for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar’s Legislative Assembly, demanded a response from the EC: “How will I contest the polls if my own name isn’t on the voter list?” The exclusion has triggered fears about discrepancies and broader systemic issues in the electoral roll revision process.

The controversy emerges amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, an exercise carried out by the EC to update and cleanse voter records in Bihar. According to official EC data, draft rolls list some 7.24 crore voters, while over 65 lakh names have been removed due to claimed deaths, migration, multiple enrollment, or unavailability during verification surveys.

The EC has clarified that the draft list is not final a one‑month window for public claims and objections remains open until September 1. During this period, any eligible person including Tejashwi can contest deletions, additions, or errors. Hard and digital copies of the draft rolls have been shared with political parties and the public via special camps and an online portal accessible statewide.

Opposition leaders have criticized the timing and methodology of the SIR. They argue that the process is being done to exclude poor, rural, migrant, and minority voters, possibly shifting the electoral balance in favor of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) .

Tejashwi has accused the EC of acting under political influence, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of orchestrating the revisions to marginalize voters who typically support opposition parties. He has also suggested the possibility of an election boycott if concerns are not adequately addressed.

The INDIA political alliance is now planning a state‑wide awareness campaign, launching a “voter rights yatra” in mid‑August to highlight alleged irregularities in the roll revision. Congress, RJD and other INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi are anticipated to participate and demand accountability from the EC and Bihar government.

As the election objection window remains open, public analysis continues. Tejashwi’s personal absence highlights the political significance of ensuring an accurate and inclusive voter list in India’s largest electoral state.