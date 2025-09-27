LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha, Boosts 4G, Railways, Healthcare & Education

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha, Boosts 4G, Railways, Healthcare & Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha, covering 4G telecom expansion, railway connectivity, healthcare, higher education, and rural housing. Over 97,500 BSNL 4G towers, Amrit Bharat Express, upgraded super-speciality hospitals, and IIT expansions were key highlights. Odisha CM praised initiatives like Subhadra Yojana and Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, benefiting over one crore women and 50,000 rural families.

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha, Boosts 4G, Railways, Healthcare & Education

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 12:32:04 IST

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister was felicitated by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the Chief Minister.

The slew of projects span across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers. These towers are solar-powered, making them India’s largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation important railway projects that will boost connectivity and regional growth. These include the foundation stone for the Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line.

These projects will significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts.

Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha also received a significant boost during the Prime Minister’s visit. He laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals.

The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.

PM inaugurated BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network. Over 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border and left-wing extremism-affected areas will also receive connection. PM laid the foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs, which will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years. He also launched multiple initiatives of the Odisha Government to strengthen technical education and skill development.

While addressing the gathering, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi lauded PM Modi for launching Subhadra Yojana in the state, which he said benefited one crore women with Rs 10,000 annually.

“After the massacre in Pahalgam, India’s response to terrorists in Pakistan has altered India’s strategic doctrine. Ever since we have formed the government, you have come to Odisha seven times. Last year, you were here on your birthday and launched the Subhadra Yojana for our mothers and sisters. Today, more than 1 crore women receive Rs 10,000 annually,” CM Majhi said.

The Prime Minister also distributed sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. The scheme provides pucca houses and financial assistance to vulnerable rural families, including persons with disabilities, widows, individuals suffering from terminal illness, and victims of natural calamities.

Chief Ministers of eight states joined the event virtually, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Many prominent ministers in the Union Cabinet also participate in the program online. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 4g-towersAmrit Bharat Expressantyodaya-gruha-yojanaBSNL 4G towersdevelopment-projectsIIT expansion OdishajharsugudaJharsuguda development projectsnarendra modiodishaOdisha healthcare projectsOdisha skill developmentPM Modi Odisha visitrural housing IndiaSubhadra Yojanatelecom-connectivity

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha, Boosts 4G, Railways, Healthcare & Education

