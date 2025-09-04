Onam 2025: 10 Lessons From The Dravidian ‘Asura King’ Mahabali For Modern-Day Rulers

Malayalis from all over the world are getting ready to celebrate Onam 2025. They are all ready to welcome King Mahabali who is adorably known as Maveli. More than just a cultural icon, Mahabali is also remembered as a just and kind king. It is common in folklore talk about Mahabali as the best example of good governance.This year, during controversies over how the Asura king of Dravidian descent is portrayed dark-skinned and gaunt in some student posters, fair and pot-bellied in conventional celebrations his virtues have got lessons for today’s people’s representatives that strike hard.

To Malayalis, Onam is more than pookkalams (flower arrangement), sadhyas (vegetarian feast) and boat racing; it is the time to rejoice over a monarch whose rule embodied equality, prosperity and moral bravery. Following are ten lessons that are eternal and can motivate leaders of today from the reign of Mahabali:

Egalitarian Leadership-Mahabali is remembered to have created a society in which all were on an equal plane. Caste, class, and privilege had no space in his kingdom a lesson on inclusivity modern-day leadership still struggles with.

Truth as the Bedrock- Oral tradition has it that his rule had no lying or betrayal, just truth. In a world of political pretense and half-truth, his example, reminds leaders of the importance and adhering to the truth.

People’s Welfare First- Mahabali was driven by the welfare of his people, not inflated ego. Today’s politicians are expected to serve and prioritize citizen’s welfare over all potential power plays.

Compassionate Leadership- He had an extreme sensitivity to the needs of his people by hearing their needs and fulfilling their demands. Lack of empathy in government is the standard today, not the exception, while empathy was the foundation of his reign.

Courage and Fairness- Mahabali is similarly known for courage and equitable decision making qualities that are essential to present-day political crisis management.

Principled Ambition- Different from corrupt leaders subjugated by greed, Mahabali’s ambition was driven by principles to serve. His example teaches us that ambition can benefit the collective interest, instead of silencing those in power.

Complete Detachment From Authority- While he was the ruler of the three worlds, he never thought of the duties of ownership. His willingness to give everything up including himself, to Vishnu, exemplifying the need for leaders to embrace detachment from the privileges of authority.

No Misjudged Entitlements, No Corruption- Mahabali’s administration was completely free of discrimination, crimes and corruption. A task every democracy would long for and never attain.

Unity and Oneness- The hit song “Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kaalam” rejoices in his reign as a time when there was love in hearts and one people. His rule ensures reminder the need for social unity in the face of increasing polarisation.

Prosperity with Humility- Even with the loss to his kingdom, Mahabali wanted to return only once a year to check his people’s happiness. His humility and commitment exemplify the service orientation that all leaders should have.

