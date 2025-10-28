OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Go Access in India – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

OpenAI has announced that it will offer ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India starting November 4, 2025. This offer coincides with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, highlighting India’s importance as a key market.

What is ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go is a subscription plan offering advanced features beyond the free version of ChatGPT.

It includes higher daily message limits, faster responses, the ability to upload images and documents, and longer memory for personalized conversations.

Powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, ChatGPT Go provides an enhanced AI experience.

How to Access ChatGPT Go in India

Go to chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT mobile app. Log in or sign up with your OpenAI account. Select ChatGPT Go from the available models. Start chatting — it’s free for Indian users!

Why is it Free in India?

India is OpenAI’s second-largest and fastest-growing market globally.

The company appreciates the enthusiasm and creativity shown by Indian users.

Since its launch in India in 2025, paid subscribers more than doubled, prompting this special one-year free access offer.

What’s New for Users

Free Access: Indian users can use ChatGPT Go free of charge!

Available on Web and Mobile: You can only access the tool via the ChatGPT app on mobile or desktop.

Fast Responses: It has been created to provide prompt and efficient responses for students and professionals alike.

Language Support: ChatGPT Go supports a range of languages so that regional users can use it easily!

No Reason to Get Plus: While ChatGPT Plus uses GPT-4 and requires a subscription, ChatGPT Go is a free and streamlined version of the AI model.

Why OpenAI Made This Offer

OpenAI’s efforts should rolling out free access and trying this in India highlights the interest in AI tools and digital innovation in India. With millions of users across India, this will allow many more users to experience AI productivity without any financial barrier.

What Users Can Do with ChatGPT Go

Draft emails, essays, or social media posts

Suggestions for your coding or creative ideas

Learn a new topic extremely well

Translating or summarizing content

Study and prepare for interviews and exams

Impact and Future Plans

OpenAI aims to help millions of Indian users, including students, developers, and professionals, to benefit from advanced AI tools.

The company has opened offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru for better local support and integration.

This move aligns with India’s growing focus on AI adoption in education and industry.

This article is based on official information and announcements from OpenAI. Availability, features, and access details may vary based on region and future updates from the company.

