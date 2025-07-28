Home > India > Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Dachigam Forest Encounter Near Srinagar

Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Dachigam Forest Encounter Near Srinagar

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in Dachigam forest near Srinagar during a joint Army and police operation, following gunfire reports. Officials confirmed it was unrelated to the Pahalgam attack.

Image Credit: The Hindu
Image Credit: The Hindu

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: July 28, 2025 13:38:00 IST

On July 28, 2025, Indian security forces launched Operation Mahadev in Srinagar’s Harwan area near Dachigam National Park, acting on precise intelligence inputs. 

3 terrorists were killed in a gunfire with security forces during this operation. The encounter turned out to be a part of a large-scale joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu-Kashmir Police. The operation was launched after gunshots were heard in the area earlier in that day. 

Senior intelligence officials have revealed that the three terrorists neutralized in the Dachigam encounter were foreign operatives linked to the Pakistan-backed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. They also said that the encounter was the final point of a month long intelligence based operation and confirmed that it has no connection to the recent terror attack that took place in Pahalgam. 

