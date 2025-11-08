Operation Pimple: Two Terrorists Killed In J-K’s Kupwara, Massive Search Hunt Still On

In a breathtaking counter-infiltration operation, Indian military personnel killed two terrorists during the ongoing “Operation Pimple,” which is now being conducted in the Keran region of the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was very well coordinated among different security forces and intelligence sharing right from the beginning, where it indicated that a breach of the Line of Control (LoC) was imminent.

The Indian Army was on full alert and had detected some suspicious movements when they intercepted the infiltrators leading to immediate and fierce gunfight. The security forces were able to isolate and trap the insurgents and finally killed them.

This rapid and definitive action is a clear indication of the increased readiness along the LoC, mainly as the forces prepare for the winter period when there is usually a rise in infiltration attempts before the snow closes the mountain passes. The removal of these two persons eliminates the risk of a terror threat developing in the interior areas.

Counter-Infiltration Vigilance

The operation demonstrates the ability of the intelligence and the forces at the ground to work together proactively. A coordinated deployment was executed in the difficult terrain of the Keran sector based on reliable information.

Because the site is a typical path for infiltrations it is continually monitored. The operation’s main aim was to catch the suspected group before they entered the crowded areas. The quick trapping of the terrorists just after contact was made indicates that the operation protocol was very well followed, thus, revealing the zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

Area Search Protocol

A large-scale search operation is now in full swing throughout the thickly forested Keran sector following the neutralization of the two terrorists. The main objective of this ongoing raid is to confirm that no other infiltrators were able to flee or are still hiding in the area.

Soldiers are very carefully exploring the challenging landscape, which is normal practice to clean up the place and find any weapons, ammo, or communication devices that the killed terrorists left behind. This thorough search is of great importance in acquiring information about the terror cell’s source, possible targets, and strategy, and it is also a guarantee that the area is totally safe from any remaining threats.

