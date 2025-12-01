LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

The High Commission said evacuation of stranded Indian passengers in Sri Lanka is continuing through commercial airlines and Indian Air Force flights, with two IAF aircraft already leaving Colombo for India. It added that assistance is being provided round-the-clock as Operation Sagar Bandhu moves more passengers back home safely.

Pic Credi: Ani (X)
Pic Credi: Ani (X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 1, 2025 09:59:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka reported on Monday that the final group of Indian nationals stranded after Cyclone Ditwah left Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha saw the passengers off as they boarded an Indian Air Force flight to Thiruvananthapuram.

The mission shared on X that the departing travellers raised the slogan “Bharat Mata ki Jai” before takeoff. The High Commission said the coordinated evacuation continued smoothly as part of India’s assistance to Sri Lanka after the cyclone. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also stated on Sunday that another Indian Air Force aircraft carrying relief material reached Colombo under the same operation.

In a post on X, he said, “Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft C130J carrying approx 10 tons of disaster response supplies, BHISHM Cubes and a medical team for on-site training and support has landed in Colombo.”
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that commercial aircraft and the IAF continue to evacuate Indians stuck amid deadly floods.



In a post on X, the High Commission said, “Evacuation of Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah continues through commercial airlines and Indian Air Force flights. Two Indian Air Force flights, an IL 76 with 247 passengers to Thiruvananthapuram and a C 130 J with 76 passengers to Delhi (Hindon), have taken off from Colombo. Further evacuation of stranded passengers through commercial airlines is also underway.”

“Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all assistance to stranded Indian passengers and facilitating their swift travel back home. Any stranded Indian passenger in Sri Lanka can reach out on the Emergency Help Desk No: +94 773727832 or reach out to the Airline counters now operational at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo,” it added.
The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune.

The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah’s devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods. 

(Inputs taken from ANI) 

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 9:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cyclone DitwahIAFOperation Sagar BandhuSri Lanka

RELATED News

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Puja Vidhi, Parana Muhurat And Vrat Katha That Freed A Father From Narak

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.12.2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Tamil Nadu: Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Coimbatore With Sickle, Takes Selfie With Bloodied Body, Posts On WhatsApp With Caption, ‘Payment For Betrayal Is Death’

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

Pakistan’s Trade War With Afghanistan Backfires: How Border Closure Deepened Economic Pain As Kabul Shifts Trade To India And Iran

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Brings Heartfelt Reactions From His Brother Vikas And Sister Bhawna

December Crypto Market Turbulence: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Traders Brace For Volatility And Key Support Levels

Tamil Nadu: Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Coimbatore With Sickle, Takes Selfie With Bloodied Body, Posts On WhatsApp With Caption, ‘Payment For Betrayal Is Death’

Hapur Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Friends Father, His Friends; Held Captive At His Home For 12 Days

Will 2025 Abu Dhabi GP Bring Back Championship Decider Memories From 2021 Of F1?

Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

QUICK LINKS