Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka reported on Monday that the final group of Indian nationals stranded after Cyclone Ditwah left Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha saw the passengers off as they boarded an Indian Air Force flight to Thiruvananthapuram.

The mission shared on X that the departing travellers raised the slogan “Bharat Mata ki Jai” before takeoff. The High Commission said the coordinated evacuation continued smoothly as part of India’s assistance to Sri Lanka after the cyclone. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also stated on Sunday that another Indian Air Force aircraft carrying relief material reached Colombo under the same operation.

In a post on X, he said, “Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft C130J carrying approx 10 tons of disaster response supplies, BHISHM Cubes and a medical team for on-site training and support has landed in Colombo.”

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that commercial aircraft and the IAF continue to evacuate Indians stuck amid deadly floods.









In a post on X, the High Commission said, “Evacuation of Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah continues through commercial airlines and Indian Air Force flights. Two Indian Air Force flights, an IL 76 with 247 passengers to Thiruvananthapuram and a C 130 J with 76 passengers to Delhi (Hindon), have taken off from Colombo. Further evacuation of stranded passengers through commercial airlines is also underway.”



“Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all assistance to stranded Indian passengers and facilitating their swift travel back home. Any stranded Indian passenger in Sri Lanka can reach out on the Emergency Help Desk No: +94 773727832 or reach out to the Airline counters now operational at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo,” it added.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune.

India launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah’s devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

(Inputs taken from ANI)