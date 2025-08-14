LIVE TV
Home > India > Operation Sindoor To Be Centrepiece Of PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech

Operation Sindoor To Be Centrepiece Of PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech

PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day speech will honour the armed forces’ bravery in Operation Sindoor, outline India’s global vision, boost defence self-reliance, announce welfare measures, and may signal steps to restore J&K’s statehood.

PM Modi to Honour Operation Sindoor and Salute India’s Bravehearts this Independence Day.
PM Modi to Honour Operation Sindoor and Salute India’s Bravehearts this Independence Day.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 14, 2025 08:35:38 IST

As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the iconic Red Fort his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech. This year, the spotlight will be on Operation Sindoor and the unmatched courage of India’s armed forces.

Prime Minister will pay respect to the gallantry and sacrifices of the defence personnel, especially their victory in Operation Sindoor. India conducted precision strikes on May 7 to destroy Pakistani terror infrastructure as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 civilians.

The event will also commemorate 100 days of the operation. The Red Fort will take on a special appearance, adorned with the theme of Operation Sindoor. Invitation cards will carry the symbol of the operation along with the grand Chenab Railway Bridge, a reflection of engineering excellence and Naya Bharat’s sprit. In the ceremony of hoisting the flag, a Mi-17 helicopter will carry a flag with the logo of the operation, while the 21-gun salute will be fired by indigenous 105 mm artilleries. 100 cities will see military bands play, spreading the celebration beyond Delhi into citizens’ hearts.

PM Modi’s speech may address 4 major themes

The Prime Minister’s address is likely to spin four major themes: acknowledgement of the armed forces’ contribution, indigenous defence production under Make in India, new schemes of welfare for women and farmers, and an economic roadmap for making India the third-largest economy in the world. Sources also suggest that PM Modi could make a central grant for reversing Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood a move proposed by the Governor of the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Defence has called this year’s theme as Naya Bharat representing a prosperous, secure, and fearless India, pledged to achieve the status of a developed nation by 2047 in the vision of Viksit Bharat.

As the tricolour waves high against the Red Fort and the helicopters fill the skies with their whirring, this Independence Day will not only be about freedom but also a warm tribute to the men and women who guard it.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India

Tags: Independence Day 2025operation sindoorpm modi'

