LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India

Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India

Independence Day is a time to celebrate the spirit of India and honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Schools and communities across India play patriotic songs to mark the occasion with national pride. Here is a list of 10 deshbhakti songs that continue to inspire every Indian heart.

Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: August 13, 2025 17:07:46 IST

1. Vande Mataram

This song was composed by A.R Rahman in 1997 for the album Vande Mataram. It is a soulful tribute to India’s motherland. This song evokes strong patriotic emotions. It is widely played during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. 

2. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo

This was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963. It is known for its powerful rendition and emotional lyrics that bring tears to listeners. It evokes a deep sense of gratitude among Indians. 

3. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

This was featured in the film Upkar (1967). It was sung by Mahendra Kapoor, the song praises hardworking farmers and the fertile soil of India. It is a staple patriotic song played during Independence Day school programs and events. 

4. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

This song was composed by A.R Rahman and featured in the movie Raja (1992). It reflects devotion, sacrifice and love for the nation. It is popularly performed in national celebrations and school assemblies across India. 

5. Chodo Kal Ki Baatein

From the movie Hum Hindustani (1960), sung by Mohammad Rafi. This song encourages citizens to focus on the present and build a better India. This song is very inspiring and motivates collective progress. 

6. Saare Jahan Se Achha

It was originally a poem by Muhammad Iqbal, lager adapted into a song. It celebrates the beauty, unity and greatness of India. It is commonly sung in public and school programs. 

7. Aye Watan Aye Watan

It was sung by Arijit Singh and featured in the movie Raazi (2018). It captures the personal sacrifices and emotional depth for the country. It resonates with modern audiences while being a traditional patriotic sentiment. 

8. Sandese Aate Hain

It is from the film Border, composed by Anu Malik. It portrays the hopes, bravery and struggles of Indian soldiers on the battlefield. It evokes strong emotions of pride and respect among listeners nationwide. 

9. Desh Rangeela

It was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod. It celebrates India’s vibrant colors, culture and traditions. It is an energetic and joyful song. 

10. Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon

This song is from the film Son Of India (1962). It encourages young children to respect, love and serve their country. It is a timeless classic.

Tags: deshbhakti songsdeshbhakti songs playlisticonic deshbhakti songsIndependence Day 2025independence day musicpatriotic songs

RELATED News

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India
Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India
Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India
Independence Day 2025: Top 10 Deshbhakti Songs to Honor India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?