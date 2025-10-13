LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today will be OUT for 13 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 13, 2025 11:11:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result October 13, 2025 LIVE Updates: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 13 October 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?
Days Less Hot, Nights Getting Colder: Winter Knocks On Delhi NCR, Time To Pull Out Blankets
Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15
Will Congress Finalise Seat Sharing Talks Tomorrow After Meet With RJD Leaders For Bihar
Air India’s Dreamliners Face Fresh Safety Scrutiny After Repeated Technical Incidents

LATEST NEWS

Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross As Part Of Peace Deal
Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…
Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS