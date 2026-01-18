LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for January 18, 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2026 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 18, 2026 11:32:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result January 18, 2026 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 11:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 18 January 2026Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

IndiGo CEO Breaks Silence On Rs 22 Crore Fine Over December Flight Disruptions; Here’s What The Airline Said

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Alexei Leonov? Goa Cops Probe Russian Fire Performer In Two Murders And Another Shocking Claim — What We Know So Far

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Makes Tollywood Debut With Telugu Film ‘Mahakali’: What We Know So Far

Who Was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al Qaeda-Linked Leader Killed as US Launches ‘Hawkeye Strike,’ Hits 100+ ISIS Targets in Syria

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

“It is Time For Denmark to Give Back”: US Open to Talks With Denmark on Greenland as Trump Signals Tariffs on Europe

$1 Billion Price Tag For Trump’s Peace Board Membership? White House Responds To Controversial Report

Box Office Report: Dhurandhar Crosses ₹800 Crore Mark, New Releases Vir Das’s Happy Patel, Pulkit Sharma’s Rahu Ketu Disappoints

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS