LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > {OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON. Check Complete Winners List

{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Published By: Manoj Mishra
Last updated: October 1, 2025 13:26:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1PM 01 October 2025 Live: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad deal l1 PM lucky draw have been announced , with the first prize of ₹1 crore. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery  officially to be announced at 1 pm

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

1st Prize Winner Amount ₹1 Crore (Large “1 CRORE” graphic)

Ticket No. – 98A 34970

For Seller Amount ₹5 Lakhs

Sold By: SELLER – MAA AGENCY – GOSSANIMARI & SUB-STOCKIST – NARAYAN SARKAR – BARANACHNA

Cons. Prize Amount for Winner ₹1000/- for Seller ₹500/- (Ticket Number 34970 )

2nd Prize for Winner ₹9000/- Amount for Seller ₹500/-

Numbers: 05399, 18836, 28354, 39611, 47561, 50130, 50238, 61800, 86366, 99287

3rd Prize for Winner ₹450/- Amount for Seller ₹50/-

Numbers: 0581, 1484, 1524, 1575, 2361, 4242, 5005, 5225, 8010, 9508

4th Prize for Winner ₹250/- Amount for Seller ₹20/-

Numbers: 0126, 1293, 1502, 1849, 2348, 4019, 5382, 7324, 8923, 9053

Nagaland Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 05399, 18836, 28354, 39611, 47561, 50130, 50238, 61800, 86366, 99287

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 0581, 1484, 1524, 1575, 2361, 4242, 5005, 5225, 8010, 9508

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0126, 1293, 1502, 1849, 2348, 4019, 5382, 7324, 8923, 9053

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:   

0102, 0143, 0452, 0599, 0828, 0870, 0897, 1109, 1166, 1198, 1207

1224, 1338, 1428, 1467, 1539, 1600, 1656, 1756, 1786, 1984

2000, 2256, 2364, 2370, 2721, 2775, 2926, 2984, 3027, 3047

3165, 3203, 3293, 3430, 3455, 3578, 3804, 3866, 3888, 3926

4058, 4169, 4188, 4277, 4313, 4318, 4322, 4621, 4829, 4892

4872, 5198, 5346, 5363, 5483, 5738, 5778, 6010, 6085, 6122

6175, 6267, 6327, 6332, 6348, 6357, 6642, 6822, 6842, 6953

6986, 7161, 7242, 7299, 7533, 7795, 7813, 7901, 8003, 8031

8023, 8122, 8158, 8247, 8646, 8774, 8799, 8826, 8917, 8980

8940, 8975, 9129, 9163, 9218, 9346, 9354, 9813, 9859, 9830

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Consolation Prize (₹1,000): TBD (All Remaining Series & Series of 1st Prize No.)

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nagaland 1 PM Resultnagaland lottery dear indusNagaland Lottery Result 2025

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates
{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates
{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates
{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

QUICK LINKS