{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1PM 01 October 2025 Live: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad deal l1 PM lucky draw have been announced , with the first prize of ₹1 crore. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery officially to be announced at 1 pm

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

1st Prize Winner Amount ₹1 Crore (Large “1 CRORE” graphic)

Ticket No. – 98A 34970

For Seller Amount ₹5 Lakhs

Sold By: SELLER – MAA AGENCY – GOSSANIMARI & SUB-STOCKIST – NARAYAN SARKAR – BARANACHNA

Cons. Prize Amount for Winner ₹1000/- for Seller ₹500/- (Ticket Number 34970 )

2nd Prize for Winner ₹9000/- Amount for Seller ₹500/-

Numbers: 05399, 18836, 28354, 39611, 47561, 50130, 50238, 61800, 86366, 99287

3rd Prize for Winner ₹450/- Amount for Seller ₹50/-

Numbers: 0581, 1484, 1524, 1575, 2361, 4242, 5005, 5225, 8010, 9508

4th Prize for Winner ₹250/- Amount for Seller ₹20/-

Numbers: 0126, 1293, 1502, 1849, 2348, 4019, 5382, 7324, 8923, 9053

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:

0102, 0143, 0452, 0599, 0828, 0870, 0897, 1109, 1166, 1198, 1207

1224, 1338, 1428, 1467, 1539, 1600, 1656, 1756, 1786, 1984

2000, 2256, 2364, 2370, 2721, 2775, 2926, 2984, 3027, 3047

3165, 3203, 3293, 3430, 3455, 3578, 3804, 3866, 3888, 3926

4058, 4169, 4188, 4277, 4313, 4318, 4322, 4621, 4829, 4892

4872, 5198, 5346, 5363, 5483, 5738, 5778, 6010, 6085, 6122

6175, 6267, 6327, 6332, 6348, 6357, 6642, 6822, 6842, 6953

6986, 7161, 7242, 7299, 7533, 7795, 7813, 7901, 8003, 8031

8023, 8122, 8158, 8247, 8646, 8774, 8799, 8826, 8917, 8980

8940, 8975, 9129, 9163, 9218, 9346, 9354, 9813, 9859, 9830

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Consolation Prize (₹1,000): TBD (All Remaining Series & Series of 1st Prize No.)

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)