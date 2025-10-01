{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01 October 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Ticket [98A 34970]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1PM 01 October 2025 Live: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad deal l1 PM lucky draw have been announced , with the first prize of ₹1 crore. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result
There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery officially to be announced at 1 pm
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
1st Prize Winner Amount ₹1 Crore (Large “1 CRORE” graphic)
Ticket No. – 98A 34970
For Seller Amount ₹5 Lakhs
Sold By: SELLER – MAA AGENCY – GOSSANIMARI & SUB-STOCKIST – NARAYAN SARKAR – BARANACHNA
Cons. Prize Amount for Winner ₹1000/- for Seller ₹500/- (Ticket Number 34970 )
2nd Prize for Winner ₹9000/- Amount for Seller ₹500/-
Numbers: 05399, 18836, 28354, 39611, 47561, 50130, 50238, 61800, 86366, 99287
3rd Prize for Winner ₹450/- Amount for Seller ₹50/-
Numbers: 0581, 1484, 1524, 1575, 2361, 4242, 5005, 5225, 8010, 9508
4th Prize for Winner ₹250/- Amount for Seller ₹20/-
Numbers: 0126, 1293, 1502, 1849, 2348, 4019, 5382, 7324, 8923, 9053
0102, 0143, 0452, 0599, 0828, 0870, 0897, 1109, 1166, 1198, 1207
1224, 1338, 1428, 1467, 1539, 1600, 1656, 1756, 1786, 1984
2000, 2256, 2364, 2370, 2721, 2775, 2926, 2984, 3027, 3047
3165, 3203, 3293, 3430, 3455, 3578, 3804, 3866, 3888, 3926
4058, 4169, 4188, 4277, 4313, 4318, 4322, 4621, 4829, 4892
4872, 5198, 5346, 5363, 5483, 5738, 5778, 6010, 6085, 6122
6175, 6267, 6327, 6332, 6348, 6357, 6642, 6822, 6842, 6953
6986, 7161, 7242, 7299, 7533, 7795, 7813, 7901, 8003, 8031
8023, 8122, 8158, 8247, 8646, 8774, 8799, 8826, 8917, 8980
8940, 8975, 9129, 9163, 9218, 9346, 9354, 9813, 9859, 9830
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today Consolation Prize (₹1,000): TBD (All Remaining Series & Series of 1st Prize No.)
(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)