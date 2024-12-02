External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha today regarding recent developments in India's relations with China.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha today regarding recent developments in India’s relations with China. This follows the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) statement in Parliament last week, where it outlined details of the October 21 disengagement agreement with China in Depsang and Demchok areas.

As per the agreement, patrolling and grazing activities, previously disrupted due to tensions, will resume following longstanding practices. The MEA emphasized that the disengagement terms agreed upon in October remain in effect. The bilateral breakthrough also led to the first meeting in five years between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Opposition Demands for Adani Investigation in Parliament

Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss allegations of bribery and corruption involving billionaire Gautam Adani. Citing “public interest,” Tagore criticized the government for its inaction despite international scrutiny and allegations by the US Justice Department.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore stated:

“I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery, and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership.”

The initial week of Parliament’s Winter Session was marred by disruptions over key issues, including allegations against the Adani Group, violence in Manipur, and unrest in Sambhal. Both Houses are set to reconvene today, with leaders from the INDIA alliance scheduled to meet at Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office ahead of the proceedings.

Multiple Adjournment and Suspension Notices Filed in Parliament

Several opposition MPs filed adjournment and suspension of business notices to address pressing issues:

DMK MP TR Baalu raised concerns about damage to crops and properties caused by unprecedented rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

raised concerns about damage to crops and properties caused by unprecedented rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. AAP MP Raghav Chadha demanded discussions on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of ISKCON priests.

demanded discussions on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of ISKCON priests. AAP MP Sanjay Singh sought deliberation on deteriorating law and order in Delhi under Rule 267.

sought deliberation on deteriorating law and order in Delhi under Rule 267. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi focused on the Sambhal violence and Ajmer Sharif Dargah plea.

focused on the Sambhal violence and Ajmer Sharif Dargah plea. DMK MP T. Siva highlighted the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee Founder’s Day celebration in Kanpur, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for Parliament to focus on public welfare. He stated:

“The temple of democracy is meant for worship for the cause of public welfare. Every second in its functioning must be dedicated to the people.”

Dhankhar urged elected representatives to prioritize discipline and avoid disruptions that hinder the institution’s purpose.

Local Discontent in Jharkhand Over Bokaro Airport Delay

Residents of Bokaro expressed dissatisfaction after their MP, Dhulu Mahto, raised concerns about Dhanbad airport in Parliament instead of addressing the delay in flight operations from Bokaro airport. Both facilities fall under Mahto’s constituency, and locals have criticized the state government and the MP for the stalled progress.

Today’s session is crucial as both Houses attempt to overcome the disruptions of the past week. From national issues like law and order and environmental damage to international concerns about India’s ties with China, the agenda is packed with significant discussions.