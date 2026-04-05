LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

A dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial abuse and was denied washroom access at Patna Junction railway station. A viral video shows a woman demanding ID without authority and using slurs, highlighting ongoing discrimination against Northeast communities in India.

Arunachal Dance Troupe Faces Racial Abuse
Arunachal Dance Troupe Faces Racial Abuse

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 5, 2026 23:33:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

The professional dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial hostility at the Patna railway station because of their regional ethnic background. The incident, which took place on April 2, 2024, involved a woman who blocked restroom access for artists while she demanded to see their identification without proper authority.

The artists faced derogatory name-calling when they challenged the person who controlled restroom access. The viral video, which recorded the confrontation between the two parties, demonstrates how Indian society still struggles with its treatment of people from Northeast India.

Racial Slurs

The troupe’s verbal assault highlights a systemic issue that weaponizes physical features to alienate Indian citizens. The aggressors use the terms “Chinese” and food-based pejoratives to treat Northeast individuals as outsiders whom they will separate from their national identity.

You Might Be Interested In



The racial slurs function as more than insults because they serve as psychological tools of intimidation that demonstrate a complete absence of understanding and compassion.

The current pattern of incidents, which resembles the earlier incident from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, demonstrates that existing legal systems fail to change deep-seated cultural attitudes about regional diversity in specific urban areas.

Railway Safety

The East Central Railway (ECR) response shows that railway safety requirements need more than physical security measures because railways must protect the complete dignity of their passengers.

The RPF personnel managed to end the conflict by keeping the two groups apart, which shows their success, but the organization failed to create a secure space that met all safety requirements for its team members.

The ECR’s further statement shows that any person who uses discriminatory language about a person’s community or origin deserves to face legal consequences.

Public facilities must remain accessible to all travelers because Indian Railways needs to function as “the lifeline of the nation,” which requires nonnative travelers to access public spaces without facing public harassment or security checks based on their identity.

Also Read: Jharkhand Horror: Mother Kills Daughter for Son’s ‘Cure’, Police Reveal Chilling Truth Behind Dark Ritual Crime

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arunachal pradeshPatna railway stationracial abuse India

RELATED News

‘Fear Will Be Driven Out’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig At Mamata’s TMC Govt Ahead Of West Bengal Polls, Slams ‘Goon Raj’ At Cooch Behar Rally

Delhi Weather Update: Check This Week’s Forecast As IMD Predicts Rain, Hail And Thunderstorms – All You Need To Know

Will 2021 Nandigram Fate Repeat For Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur? Decoding BJP’s Strategy Of Fielding Suvendu Adhikari From Two Seats In West Bengal Elections

Major Toll Rule Overhaul From April 10: Cash Payments Banned, FASTag Mandatory; What It Means For Highway Users And How It Will Affect Travel

Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?

LATEST NEWS

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral
Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral
Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral
Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS