Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

The professional dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial hostility at the Patna railway station because of their regional ethnic background. The incident, which took place on April 2, 2024, involved a woman who blocked restroom access for artists while she demanded to see their identification without proper authority.

The artists faced derogatory name-calling when they challenged the person who controlled restroom access. The viral video, which recorded the confrontation between the two parties, demonstrates how Indian society still struggles with its treatment of people from Northeast India.

Racial Slurs

The troupe’s verbal assault highlights a systemic issue that weaponizes physical features to alienate Indian citizens. The aggressors use the terms “Chinese” and food-based pejoratives to treat Northeast individuals as outsiders whom they will separate from their national identity.

Members of a dance team from Arunachal Pradesh were called derogatory names like Momos, Chinki, Chinese by this woman in Patna. This woman totally deserves to spend some time in jail.pic.twitter.com/fK8xNeLZxY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 3, 2026







The racial slurs function as more than insults because they serve as psychological tools of intimidation that demonstrate a complete absence of understanding and compassion.

The current pattern of incidents, which resembles the earlier incident from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, demonstrates that existing legal systems fail to change deep-seated cultural attitudes about regional diversity in specific urban areas.

Railway Safety

The East Central Railway (ECR) response shows that railway safety requirements need more than physical security measures because railways must protect the complete dignity of their passengers.

The RPF personnel managed to end the conflict by keeping the two groups apart, which shows their success, but the organization failed to create a secure space that met all safety requirements for its team members.

The ECR’s further statement shows that any person who uses discriminatory language about a person’s community or origin deserves to face legal consequences.

Public facilities must remain accessible to all travelers because Indian Railways needs to function as “the lifeline of the nation,” which requires nonnative travelers to access public spaces without facing public harassment or security checks based on their identity.

Also Read: Jharkhand Horror: Mother Kills Daughter for Son’s ‘Cure’, Police Reveal Chilling Truth Behind Dark Ritual Crime