Alert for Vehicle Owners: Pending Toll Fee May Stop Your Sale and NOC – Check New Rules

The government on January 20, introduced The central Motor Vehicles (second amendment) rules to strengthen toll compliance, mandating No Objection Certificate (NOC) for vehicle transfer.

Under the new rules, it could affect car and commercial vehicle owners who have unpaid toll fees. To strengthen checks on toll payments made on national highways, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2026.

How unpaid toll fees can add to vehicle records?

One of the major changes under the new law is the addition of the term called “unpaid user fee.” This underscores toll payments that are directly connected to a vehicle’s official records. The vehicle owner can fall in trouble, especially during sale or transfer if the toll is unpaid by them.

The update is a part of forthcoming preparation for the planning of barrier- free tolling systems, where vehicles do not need to stop in any toll plazas.

When will the vehicle user get NOC?

Only if the owner has no pending toll dues, then only they will be provided with a No objection certificate. Without the certificate, the owner cannot sell, move to another state or transfer their vehicle to another person.

The no pending toll dues was mandated before any ownership change.

Vehicles with unpaid toll charges may also face issues while applying for or renewing a Certificate of Fitness, which is mandatory for older vehicles and all commercial vehicles. For commercial vehicles seeking a National Permit, the rules clearly state that no unpaid toll fees should be linked to the vehicle. If any dues exist, the permit application will not be processed.

What do the officials say of the new rules?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, believes these amendments will help National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to build a transparent and tech- based toll pay system. According to the reports, these changes were finalised after receiving public feedback in July 2025.

The government is also preparing to introduce a new toll system that will use number plate recognition cameras along with FASTag to charge vehicles without requiring them to stop. In cases where toll charges are not paid, e-notices may be issued, FASTags can be suspended, and other penalties may follow through the VAHAN system.

Read more: