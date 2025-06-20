Live Tv
Phone Audio Clip Of Karnataka Congress MLA ‘Exposes’ Corruption In Housing Scheme Allotments

An audio clip of Karnataka Congress MLA B.R. Patil alleging bribery in housing allotments has sparked a row. Patil claims 950 houses in his constituency were allotted via bribes. BJP demands a judicial probe and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s resignation.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 18:08:18 IST

A purported phone conversation audio clip involving the Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and Congress MLA B.R. Patil and the Housing Minister’s personal secretary Sarfaraz Khan – surfaced on Friday alleging rampant corruption in the Housing Department. 

In the audio clip, the Aland MLA Patil claims that if he opens his mouth, the Congress-led government in Karnataka will shake.

In the phone conversation audio clip, MLA Patil expresses his outrage and questions the secretary Sarfaraz Khan over the alleged bribery involved in the allotment of houses in villages within his constituency.

“Houses are being allotted only to those who have paid bribes. I am saddened to raise this complaint against my own government. A total of 950 houses across different villages have been allotted after taking money from the beneficiaries. My recommendation letters are being ignored. Instead, preference is given to the list submitted by the Gram Panchayat President,” MLA Patil is heard saying.

Personal Secretary Sarfaraz Khan is heard trying to pacify him, asking Patil to submit his own list of beneficiaries, assuring that houses would be allotted to them as well.

Following the release of the audio clip, MLA Patil has not issued any public response. There has been no reaction from the Congress party as well.

Opposition BJP demands probe

The Karnataka BJP unit has demanded a judicial probe into the allegations. It also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to secure the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.

The State’s BJP unit has slammed the state government over the audio clip and said the Congress government stands for corruption.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka said, “Congress MLA and Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy had earlier stated that Karnataka ranks No. 1 in corruption under the Congress government. Now, strengthening that claim, Congress MLA B.R. Patil has levelled serious allegations against Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.”

“MLA B.R. Patil has alleged that in the Aland Assembly constituency, a total of 950 houses were allotted through bribery. He warned that if he revealed the corruption-related information he possesses, the very foundation of the government would be shaken,” Ashoka noted.

“I urge MLA B.R. Patil to make public all the information he has about the corruption and bribery taking place in the Housing Department and to file a complaint with the Lokayukta. The BJP will extend full support to him in this matter,” Ashoka demanded.

Ashoka further stated, “When legislators from their own party are making corruption allegations, what moral authority does Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan have to continue in his post? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must immediately seek Zameer Ahmad Khan’s resignation and order a judicial inquiry under a sitting High Court judge based on the mobile phone call audio presented by MLA B.R. Patil.”

Tags: corruptionkarnataka congress mla
