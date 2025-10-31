PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

After the Rashtriya Ekta Parade concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked along the entire stretch of the venue, warmly interacting with people gathered there.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of carrying forward a “colonial mindset” from British rule and blamed the party for decisions that led to the partition. He also criticised the Congress for removing parts of Vande Mataram on religious grounds.

“Congress not only inherited its organisation and power from the British, but also absorbed their slave mentality. In a few days, Vande Mataram will mark 150 years. When Bengal was partitioned in 1905, Vande Mataram became a rallying cry for unity and resistance. The British even attempted to suppress its recitation,” Modi said.

Congress and Vande Mataram row

The British never succeeded. The chant of Vande Mataram continued to resonate in every corner of India. But what the British failed to do, Congress accomplished. Congress removed a portion of Vande Mataram on religious grounds. This means that Congress both divided society and furthered the British agenda…” he said.

“The day Congress decided to break, cut, and divide Vande Mataram, it laid the foundation for India’s partition. Had Congress not committed that sin, India’s picture today would have been different,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi shared on X, “Paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia. SoU is a monumental tribute to Sardar Patel and his vision towards India’s unity and strength. Standing tall as the world’s tallest statue, it is a symbol of national pride and collective resolve to fulfil Sardar Patel’s dreams.”

PM Modi praised Sardar Patel

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel’s contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service.

“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the “Iron Man of India,” he was the nation’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.

(With ANI Inputs)

