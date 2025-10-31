LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Congress leader bcci women IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

PM Modi accused Congress of carrying a “colonial mindset” and blamed it for removing parts of Vande Mataram and decisions leading to Partition. At the Rashtriya Ekta Parade, he praised Sardar Patel’s role in unifying India and paid tribute at the Statue of Unity.

PM Modi accused Congress of carrying a “colonial mindset” (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi accused Congress of carrying a “colonial mindset” (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 31, 2025 14:08:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

After the Rashtriya Ekta Parade concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked along the entire stretch of the venue, warmly interacting with people gathered there.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of carrying forward a “colonial mindset” from British rule and blamed the party for decisions that led to the partition. He also criticised the Congress for removing parts of Vande Mataram on religious grounds.

“Congress not only inherited its organisation and power from the British, but also absorbed their slave mentality. In a few days, Vande Mataram will mark 150 years. When Bengal was partitioned in 1905, Vande Mataram became a rallying cry for unity and resistance. The British even attempted to suppress its recitation,” Modi said.

Congress and Vande Mataram row

The British never succeeded. The chant of Vande Mataram continued to resonate in every corner of India. But what the British failed to do, Congress accomplished. Congress removed a portion of Vande Mataram on religious grounds. This means that Congress both divided society and furthered the British agenda…” he said.

“The day Congress decided to break, cut, and divide Vande Mataram, it laid the foundation for India’s partition. Had Congress not committed that sin, India’s picture today would have been different,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi shared on X, “Paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia. SoU is a monumental tribute to Sardar Patel and his vision towards India’s unity and strength. Standing tall as the world’s tallest statue, it is a symbol of national pride and collective resolve to fulfil Sardar Patel’s dreams.”

PM Modi praised Sardar Patel

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel’s contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service.

“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the “Iron Man of India,” he was the nation’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Meet Mohammad Azharuddin: Ex-Cricketer Sworn In As Minister In Telangana Cabinet

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: congressnarendra modiRashtriya Ekta ParadeVande Mataram controversy

RELATED News

Meet Mohammad Azharuddin: Ex-Cricketer Sworn In As Minister In Telangana Cabinet

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {98A 25267}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

Dr Manu Singh Honoured as Guest of Honour at Oxford Global Visionaries Ceremony

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

World Bank Questions Pakistan’s Poverty Reduction Claims, Warns of Deep Rural Inequality and Slow Economic Recovery

Chittoor Mayor Murder Case: Who Were Anuradha And Katari Mohan? Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Gang Attack

From Exit To Expansion: Ford’s ₹32,500 Crore Bet On India’s Auto Comeback

How To Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tickets? Check Here For Details

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Bright Gujarati Entertainment Awards 2025 Ignite Talent & Business Brilliance

Sushant Singh Rajput Didn’t Die By Suicide? Shweta Singh Says Psychics Told Her ‘He Was Murdered By Two People’

Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

QUICK LINKS