PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert

PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert

PM Modi highlighted Ahmedabad’s emergence as a global tourism and concert hub following the record-breaking Coldplay event, praising the city’s safety, heritage, and infrastructure. He also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore, boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat momentum.

''Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert'', PM Modi (Image Credit- X/Financial Express)
''Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert'', PM Modi (Image Credit- X/Financial Express)

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 26, 2025 03:14:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentions Ahmedabad is emerging as a major tourism hub and recalled that the recent Coldplay concert held in the city, which garnered global attention.

The Prime Minister noted that modern and innovative forms of tourism are rapidly developing in the city. He stated that Ahmedabad has become a significant centre for the concert economy.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated the nation to development works worth Rs 5,400 crores in Ahmedabad on Monday.

He said Gujarat is providing tremendous momentum to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign and said the progress is the result of two decades of dedicated effort.

He added that today’s youth have not witnessed the days when curfews were a frequent occurrence in the region. Recalling that conducting trade and business used to be extremely difficult, the Prime Minister noted that the atmosphere was one of unrest. However, he highlighted that today, Ahmedabad stands among the safest cities in the country, crediting the people for making this transformation possible.

Underscoring that Ahmedabad is emerging as a major tourism hub, Shri Modi highlighted that Ahmedabad is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage City. He remarked that whether it is the historic gates, the Sabarmati Ashram, or the city’s rich heritage–Ahmedabad is now shining on the global map.

PM Modi noted that Ahmedabad’s stadium, with a seating capacity of one lakh, has become a major attraction. He affirmed that this demonstrates Ahmedabad’s capability to host large-scale concerts as well as major sports events.

On January 25 and 26, 2025, Ahmedabad scripted history by hosting a concert with the British band, captivating over 2.5 lakh people and setting new records. The concert witnessed a historic selling of 1.3 lakh tickets and drew music enthusiasts from India and abroad.

The event was successfully carried out after a seamless collaboration between the Gujarat government, local authorities, and the concert organisers.

The successful execution of the concert garnered praise from the citizens as well as leaders.

Union information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had posted a video from the event. “Setting global benchmarks! The biggest ever Coldplay concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, with over 1.3 lakh attendees, showcased India’s capability to host world-class events,” he had said in a post on X.

Coldplay’s concerts in India were held as a part of the band’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour. (ANI)

Tags: AhemdabadCold Play ConcertGlobal attentionpm modi’

PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert

PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert
PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert
PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert
PM Modi: Ahmedabad Shines Globally After Coldplay Concert

