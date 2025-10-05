PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bridge mishap in Darjeeling, West Bengal. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. The Prime Minister described the incident as deeply painful and assured that necessary help will reach the affected areas without delay.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2025

Government Monitors Situation Amid Heavy Rain and Landslides

Authorities confirmed that the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding regions is being closely monitored following continuous rainfall and multiple landslides. Disaster management teams have been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations. The administration is assessing the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains and bridge collapse. Connectivity in several parts of the hilly region remains disrupted, and repair work is underway to restore normal movement.

Centre and State Coordinate Relief Efforts

The central and state governments are coordinating efforts to ensure timely assistance for the affected population. Relief materials, including medical aid and emergency supplies, are being dispatched to the disaster-hit zones. Local authorities continue to clear debris and provide shelter to those displaced by the landslides. Officials confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office is in constant touch with the state administration to monitor ongoing relief measures and restoration work.

