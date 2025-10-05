LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bridge mishap in Darjeeling, West Bengal. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. The Prime Minister said the situation in Darjeeling and nearby areas is being closely monitored after continuous rainfall and landslides.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 5, 2025 13:10:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bridge mishap in Darjeeling, West Bengal. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. The Prime Minister described the incident as deeply painful and assured that necessary help will reach the affected areas without delay.

Government Monitors Situation Amid Heavy Rain and Landslides

Authorities confirmed that the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding regions is being closely monitored following continuous rainfall and multiple landslides. Disaster management teams have been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations. The administration is assessing the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains and bridge collapse. Connectivity in several parts of the hilly region remains disrupted, and repair work is underway to restore normal movement.

Centre and State Coordinate Relief Efforts

The central and state governments are coordinating efforts to ensure timely assistance for the affected population. Relief materials, including medical aid and emergency supplies, are being dispatched to the disaster-hit zones. Local authorities continue to clear debris and provide shelter to those displaced by the landslides. Officials confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office is in constant touch with the state administration to monitor ongoing relief measures and restoration work.

Must Read: Horrific Visuals Of Darjeeling Landslide, 13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped, Kurseong, Mirik Cut Off

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 1:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Darjeeling LandslideDudhia

RELATED News

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Election Commission Press Conference In Patna: Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations In Bihar, Gyanesh Kumar Speaks In Bhojpuri, Watch
Horrific Visuals Of Darjeeling Landslide, 13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped, Kurseong, Mirik Cut Off
13 Dead In Massive Landslide And Bridge Collapse In Darjeeling District, West Bengal, Mirik And Other Hill Villages Cut Off, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance

QUICK LINKS