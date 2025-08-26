LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Flags Off Battery Electric Vehicle E-VITARA In Ahmedabad In Collaboration With Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 'e-VITARA', Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 26, 2025 14:39:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off ‘e-VITARA’, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. Suzuki Motor Corporation President & Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki was also present at the event.

The BEVs will be made in India, and this Made-in-India product will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan.

A press release stated that the initiative underscores India’s emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliance India).

What Is ‘e-VITARA’?

Recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘e-VITARA’ is Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

It will be made in India and exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. 

A press note, released by the government, stated that with this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

In Ahmedabad, PM Modi also inaugurated the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem to start local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat.

The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. 

Tags: e VITARAnarendra modiSuzuki

