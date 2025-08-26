LIVE TV
Bihar Election 2025: Documents Of Over 99.11 Per Cent Received During Objection Period In Bihar SIR, Says ECI

Biharelectionnews: The ECI stated that documents of 99.11 per cent electors in Bihar have been received as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 26, 2025 13:19:11 IST

Biharelectionnews: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday stated that documents of 99.11 per cent electors in Bihar have been received as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls.

The poll body said that the data retrieved according to the draft list published on Aug1, 2025. The poll body stated that 0.89 per cent of electors remain to submit their documents.

A press note released on Sunday, the ECI said, “There are still seven days to go till 1 September, with just 1.8 per cent of electors remaining for submission of the documents. The exercise to collect their documents with the help of BLOs and volunteers is going on.”

Bihar SIR Was Conducted From Jun 24, 2025, to July 25, 2025

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar was conducted from Jun 24, 2025, to July 25, 2025. The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1, 2025. However, the submission of claims/objections is going on from August 1 to September 1, 2025.

The poll body said that out of 7.24 Crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16% claims and objections have been received so far.

“10 from the BLAs of 12 Recognised Political Parties in Bihar, NIL by persons who are not Electors of that Assembly Constituency and 1,21,143 by Electors within their Assembly Constituency, “It added.

This is the first time the Commission has released consolidated figures on the number of documents received. Last Sunday, during a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said it would be “too premature” to share the numbers because the data was still being compiled at the ERO level.

The ECI said that only 0.16 per cent of claims and objections have been received in Bihar. Of these, 10 have been submitted by booth-level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties, none by persons outside their constituencies, and 1,40,931 by electors within their constituencies. In addition, 3,79,692 new electors have submitted Form 6s along with the required declaration.

The Supreme Court is monitoring the exercise after large-scale deletions from the draft rolls raised concerns. Around 65 lakh names had been excluded in the draft published on August 1.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Mr Gandhi has alleged the Election Commission of ‘Vote Theft’. However, the poll body rejected the allegations, saying that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. In such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CEC further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency in which the complaint is being made. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Election Commission has published a list of the 65 lakh voters who were left out of the draft roll published on August 1.

Tags: Bihar SIR ECI election commission SIR

