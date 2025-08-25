LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi in Gujarat: Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects During Visit, Condoles Cloudburst Deaths

PM Modi in Gujarat: Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects During Visit, Condoles Cloudburst Deaths

PM Modi expressed condolences over lives lost in cloudbursts and heavy rains across India. Gujarat and northern states face severe floods. Relief efforts continue amid Ganesh Utsav celebrations and development projects.

PM Modi (Pic: X)
PM Modi (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 25, 2025 21:31:30 IST

The PM Grieves Over Loss in Rains and Cloudbursts

Rains and cloudbursts have claimed many lives, making the PM grieve over them.

A cloudburst has caused several deaths in various parts of the country, which have been lamented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that the rage of nature has become a major challenge not only to the nation but to the entire human race.

Gujarat Among Worst-Hit; Relief Operations Underway

Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, PM Modi noted that several areas in Gujarat have also been affected by heavy rains. He assured that relief and rescue operations are underway.

“In this monsoon season, there are heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat. The way cloudbursts are happening one after the other in the country, it becomes difficult to control oneself when we see the devastation. I express my condolences to all the affected families. This fury of nature has become a challenge for the entire human race, the entire world, the entire country. The central government, along with all the state governments, is engaged in relief and rescue work,” he said.

Northern States Affected By Flash Floods

Flash floods have adversely affected the northern states of India such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and so on. These floods occurred as a result of sudden and heavy cloudbursts.

Lives of many people were lost, and houses were beaten away, as well as roads and bridges. Certain regions are isolated, thus it is difficult to access them by rescue teams. The affected people are being assisted by state and central governments so that they can get the help. Emergency teams are working, and relief work is going on. These incidents demonstrate how serious the changing weather is and how we must get more ready to deal with them.

Ganesh Utsav Spirit Accompanies Development Push: PM Modi

Highlighting the festive spirit and developmental momentum, the Prime Minister added:

“There is a wonderful enthusiasm for Ganesh Utsav in the whole country. With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, many projects related to the development of Gujarat have also been inaugurated today. It is my good fortune that today I have the opportunity to dedicate many development projects to the people of the country.”

The Two-Day Visit To Gujarat Is Under Way.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a two-day Gujarat visit. Amongst the events he is supposed to feature during the visit are roadshows and ahead-of-schedule openings of development projects in the state. Irrespective of whether the visit is meant to be an eye-opener on the progress in the state, the fact remains that there is still an emphasis by the government on Gujarat’s growth as far as infrastructure development is concerned. Audio-visual material has evoked a lot of passion, with thousands thronging all circuits. There will probably be more announcements and engagements as the visit continues tomorrow and the next day.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Custodian Land Grabbing

Tags: CloudburstsPM Modi In Gujrat

PM Modi in Gujarat: Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects During Visit, Condoles Cloudburst Deaths

