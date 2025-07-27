PM Modi On Chola Empire, Calls It A Roadmap For Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the Chola Empire’s role in bolstering ancient India’s economy and military, describing it as a historical blueprint that serves as an “ancient roadmap” for modern India.

PM Modi also emphasised that for India to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), it must draw inspiration from the Chola Empire’s powerful navy by strengthening its defence forces and exploring new opportunities.

The Prime Minister was addressing the public at the valedictory function at the ‘Aadi Thiruvathirai’ festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of King Rajendra Chola I at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur.

PM Narendra Modi also released a commemorative coin honouring the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I.

“The economic and military heights India reached during the Chola era continue to inspire us even today. Rajaraja Chola built a powerful navy, which he further strengthened. The Chola Empire is like an ancient roadmap for developed India. It tells us that if we have to make ‘Viksit Bharat,’ then we have to strengthen our navy and defence forces and explore new opportunities. Today, India is embracing the philosophy of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi. Modern India takes great pride in its rich history and cultural legacy. Over the past decade, we have worked tirelessly in mission mode to protect and preserve India’s heritage,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister donned traditional attire, consisting of a white veshti (dhoti), a white shirt, and an angavasthram around his neck.

He mentioned that the country has recovered many ancient statues and artefacts that were stolen and sold abroad, and has successfully brought them back to the country in recent years.

“Efforts have been made to recover ancient statues and artefacts that were stolen and sold abroad, and many of these priceless treasures have been successfully brought back to the country. After 2014, more than 600 ancient artefacts and statues have been brought back to India. Out of these, 36 are from the state of Tamil Nadu. The Shaivite tradition has greatly influenced India’s cultural identity,” he said, emphasising that the Chola emperors were important in building and preserving the heritage.

Underscoring the cultural and historical importance of the southern state, Prime Minister Modi said that Tamil Nadu remains a centre where the rich traditions of the past continue to thrive.

He also noted that the revered saints from the Shaivite Adheenams led the ceremony with spiritual grace during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“During the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the revered saints from our Shaivite Adheenams led the ceremony with spiritual grace. The sacred Sengol, a symbol deeply embedded in Tamil culture, was ceremoniously installed in the new Parliament. Reflecting on that moment today fills me with immense pride. The Chola emperors had woven India into a thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is carrying forward the same vision of the Chola era. Through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, we are strengthening these centuries-old bonds of unity,” he added.

He further mentioned that Rajendra Chola built the magnificent Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, which remains an architectural marvel admired worldwide. The Chola Empire’s legacy also gave rise to the celebration of the Maa Ganga festival on the land of the sacred river Kaveri, the Prime Minister added.

He was welcomed by the local pandits in the temple. Earlier in the day, crowds thronged to see the Prime Minister as he held a roadshow in the Tiruchirappalli district. His convoy received a warm welcome from the commoners gathered to witness his arrival. The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famed for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions. The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars–the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism. Notably, Rajendra Chola’s birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), begins on July 23, making this year’s festival all the more significant.

