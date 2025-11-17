LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump indian army bangladesh external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

PM Modi expressed deep grief over the Mecca–Medina bus accident in Saudi Arabia and assured that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing full assistance to affected pilgrims.

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 17, 2025 13:01:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims.
In an X post, PM Modi said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance, while Indian officials are also in close contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” the Prime Minister posted.
Reportedly, a bus carrying several pilgrims from Hyderabad caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medinah.


Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he was “deeply shocked” by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah.
In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending “fullest support” to all affected families.
“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote.


Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24/7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response.
“In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah,” the Consulate posted. Officials said they are in constant touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injured passengers, and hospitalisation details.


Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.
According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 1:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: assistancecondolencesConsulate JeddahIndian Embassy Riyadhindian-pilgrimsMecca Medinapm modi’repatriation supportSaudi Arabia tragedySaudi bus accident

RELATED News

Indian Army Chief Warns Pakistan, Says Operation Sindoor Was Just An ‘88-Hour Trailer’, India Ready To Teach Terror Sponsors A Lesson

Saudi Bus Tragedy: Who Is the Lone Survivor From Hyderabad Who Escaped The Madinah Accident That Killed 42 Pilgrims?

Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Who Tragically Lost Their Lives – Full List

Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Telangana High Court Website Hacked: Cybercrime Unit Begins Full-Scale Investigation – What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: How Months of Anger, Violent Protests Forced Ex-Bangladesh PM To Flee Country – A Timeline

Groww Share Price Skyrockets: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Hits ₹164.45 On Strong Trading

Telangana High Court Website Hacked: Cybercrime Unit Begins Full-Scale Investigation – What We Know So Far

Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident: Owaisi, Revanth Reddy and S Jaishankar Express Grief, Urge Centre As 42 Indian Pilgrims Die, Help Line Numbers Issued

Days After Vasai’s Vidya Mandir School Student Dies In Mumbai, Parents Blame Brutal 100 Sit-Up Punishment

India-US Relations Normalising? Massive ‘Historic First’ LPG Deal Sealed As India Opens 10% Of Its Market To American Suppliers

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Who Is Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend? Rachit Singh Shares Sweet Hug and Kiss With Actress at Himesh Reshammiya Concert – WATCH VIDEO

Kundalu: An Untold Love Story from North Gujarat’s Heartland Hits Cinemas Today

India vs Pakistan Expected Upcoming Match: Date, Venue, Schedule, Timings & How to Watch

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims
PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims
PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims
PM Modi Reacts to Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident, Assures Embassy and Consulate Are Assisting Indian Pilgrims

QUICK LINKS