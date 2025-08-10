PM Modi Set To Launch 3 Vande Bharat Trains In Bengaluru — Here’s How It Will Change Your Commute!

Get ready, Bengaluru! Today, August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off three brand-new Vande Bharat Express trains right here at KSR Railway Station. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently toured these trains and shared exciting details about the launch. One of the highlights is the long-awaited Bengaluru to Belagavi route, connecting North Karnataka directly to our city — a game-changer for daily commuters and travelers alike. The other two trains will run between Katra Vaishno Devi and Amritsar, perfect for pilgrims, and between Nagpur and Pune, linking two major industrial hubs. So, if you’re in Bengaluru, keep an eye out for this grand event at 11 am today — it’s going to change the way you travel!

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday toured the Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Preparations are also underway at the KSR Railway Station ahead of the PM’s visit, as he will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “It’s a matter of great happiness that a long-pending demand for Vande Bharat between Belagavi and Bengaluru will be flagged off by PM Modi tomorrow. This will provide very good connectivity to North Karnataka and Bengaluru, which is the IT capital of the country. Two more trains will be flagged off. One which connects Katra Vaishno Devi to Amritsar. Again, this is very important train because there is lot of movement between pilgrims who come from one place to the other. Third is between Nagpur and Pune. These two are very large industrial and technological hubs, and there is a lot of demand for movement between Pune and Nagpur.” Vaishnaw praised PM Modi for launching many Amrit Bharat Express trains. He said, “In recent times, PM Modi has launched many Amrit Bharat trains. Amrit Bharat Express trains are trains which are providing a very good affordable service to the people with low income and lower middle income families. Almost all the features of Vande Bharat trains are there in the Amrit Bharat express trains and the fare is very very low. This is proving to be a very big success for a people to go for in search for livelihood to distant cities.”

Vande Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Connectivity And Comfort

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised PM Modi’s strong focus on expanding railway services across India.

Amrit Bharat Express trains provide affordable, high-quality travel for low and middle-income passengers, with features similar to Vande Bharat trains.

Namo Bharat trains have gained wide appreciation for their service and comfort.

Large-scale production of Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat trains is currently underway to meet growing demand.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to launch by September, promising next-generation comfort and convenience for long-distance travelers.

These new train initiatives aim to revolutionize Indian Railways and enhance the overall commuter experience nationwide.

PM Modi’s Bengaluru Visit: Metro Expansion And Urban Growth in Focus

Get ready, Bengaluru! After flagging off the Vande Bharat trains, PM Modi will turn the spotlight to the city’s metro and urban projects. He’ll inaugurate the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro Phase-2, stretching over 19 km with 16 stations, boosting Bengaluru’s metro network to an impressive 96 km. You can even take a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City to witness this upgrade firsthand. But that’s not all—Modi will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Bangalore Metro Phase-3, a massive Rs 15,610 crore project covering 44 km with 31 stations. These projects promise to ease your daily commute and keep pace with the city’s booming growth. Modi’s visit will conclude with a public address and the launch of key urban connectivity initiatives, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transforming Bengaluru’s infrastructure. How excited are you to experience this metro makeover?

