PM Modi Highlights Sanskrit's Global Relevance On World Sanskrit Day

PM Narendra Modi, on World Sanskrit Day, called Sanskrit a “timeless source of knowledge and expression” with influence across sectors. He urged appreciation for those promoting the language worldwide. Highlighting government efforts over the past decade, he mentioned establishing Central Sanskrit Universities, Sanskrit Learning Centres, grants for scholars, and the Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitise manuscripts, benefitting many students and researchers.

Published: August 9, 2025 10:47:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Sanskrit Day on Shravan Poornima by emphasising the language’s enduring value. In a post on X, he said, “Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge and expression.

 Its impact can be found across sectors. This day is an occasion to appreciate the effort of every person around the world who is learning and popularising Sanskrit.” He praised the dedication of scholars and learners who continue to promote the ancient language in India and abroad.

Government Efforts to Promote Sanskrit

PM Modi highlighted several initiatives undertaken in the past decade to popularise Sanskrit. He mentioned the establishment of Central Sanskrit Universities, creation of Sanskrit Learning Centres, and provision of grants to Sanskrit scholars. 

He also referred to the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which focuses on digitising manuscripts to make them accessible to students and researchers. According to him, these measures have benefitted countless learners and contributed to preserving India’s rich linguistic heritage.

