Home > India > PM Modi stresses legal literacy, calls technology key to inclusive justice system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of technology and mediation in making justice accessible to all. Speaking at the National Conference on Legal Aid, he urged law students to spread legal literacy in rural areas. Chief Justice BR Gavai and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also emphasized inclusive legal services and innovative digital initiatives.

PM Modi urges tech-driven legal aid, promoting justice accessibility and legal literacy across India. Photo: X.
PM Modi urges tech-driven legal aid, promoting justice accessibility and legal literacy across India. Photo: X.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: November 8, 2025 20:24:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that mediation has always been integral to Indian society,  while technology has now made justice more accessible.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the National Conference on ‘Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanism’ and the celebration of Legal Services Day.

Prime Minister said that initiatives like e-Courts demonstrate how digital tools can make the judicial process more efficient and inclusive.

PM Modi said: ‘From e-filing to virtual hearings and video conferencing, technology has simplified the path to securing justice.’

PM Modi stressed the need to spread legal awareness among weaker sections, women, and the elderly.
He  called on law students to play a key role in promoting legal literacy in rural areas.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai recalled an emotional encounter with a woman in a Manipur relief camp.

CJI Gavai said that true reward of legal service does not lie in statistics but in the quiet gratitude and renewed faith of citizens.

CJI said: ‘The work of our legal services institutions, in many ways, Gandhiji’s talisman in action. The right of every citizen, and our role as judges, lawyers and officers of the court, is to ensure that the light of justice reaches even the last person standing at the margins of society.’

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the government’s efforts under the Disha scheme and the Tele-Law programme, which has provided pre-litigation advice to over one crore beneficiaries since 2017.

Meghwal added that AI-based linguistic tools are being deployed to enhance legal literacy in local languages, further strengthening access to justice for all.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 8:22 PM IST
