PM Modi Thanks Trinidad And Tobago For Warm Welcome, Says Visit Will Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the warm reception at Piarco International Airport. He said the visit would further “cement” ties and expressed hope that the friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago would continue to “scale new heights.”

Modi received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed by 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament. He also shared early impressions, saying: “This visit will further cement bilateral ties… Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours.”

Cultural celebrations greeted him on arrival—locals danced to drums and performed traditional music blending local and Indian culture. He interacted warmly with the enthusiastic Indian diaspora present at the airport.

On X, Modi posted photos of the welcome, writing: “Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights!”

He also met local Indian-origin citizens and praised their impact: “They distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey… Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain.”

Modi met winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz: Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj, and Vince Mahato. He highlighted how the quiz “deepened the connect of our diaspora with India.”

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that this marks Modi’s first visit to the Caribbean nation and the first bilateral trip by an Indian PM since 1999, taking place on the invitation of PM Persad-Bissessar.

(FRom ANI)

