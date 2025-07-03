Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > India > PM Modi Thanks Trinidad And Tobago For Warm Welcome, Says Visit Will Strengthen Ties

PM Modi Thanks Trinidad And Tobago For Warm Welcome, Says Visit Will Strengthen Ties

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Trinidad & Tobago, met the Indian diaspora, quiz winners, and emphasized deepening bilateral relations. This first visit by an Indian PM since 1999 aims to strengthen ties.

PM Modi Thanks Trinidad And Tobago For Warm Welcome, Says Visit Will Strengthen Ties
PM Modi Thanks Trinidad And Tobago For Warm Welcome, Says Visit Will Strengthen Ties

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 05:06:46 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the warm reception at Piarco International Airport. He said the visit would further “cement” ties and expressed hope that the friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago would continue to “scale new heights.”

Modi received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed by 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament. He also shared early impressions, saying: “This visit will further cement bilateral ties… Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours.”

Cultural celebrations greeted him on arrival—locals danced to drums and performed traditional music blending local and Indian culture. He interacted warmly with the enthusiastic Indian diaspora present at the airport.

On X, Modi posted photos of the welcome, writing: “Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights!”

He also met local Indian-origin citizens and praised their impact: “They distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey… Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain.”

Modi met winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz: Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj, and Vince Mahato. He highlighted how the quiz “deepened the connect of our diaspora with India.”

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that this marks Modi’s first visit to the Caribbean nation and the first bilateral trip by an Indian PM since 1999, taking place on the invitation of PM Persad-Bissessar.

(FRom ANI)

Also Read: RBI Unlocks Vaults: Documentary Lifts Lid On India’s 850-Tonne Secret Gold Reserve

Tags: PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

More News

PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’s First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?