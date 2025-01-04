Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi RRTS, A New Era For Commuters Begins

PM Modi unveils the Delhi RRTS section, offering high-speed, accessible travel. With improved regional connectivity, Namo Bharat trains promise a smarter commute for all.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi RRTS, A New Era For Commuters Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a transformative 13km section of the Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) between Sahibabad in Ghaziabad and New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi on Sunday. The newly launched stretch marks a significant milestone in the Namo Bharat initiative, promising high-speed connectivity and a major boost to regional transit efficiency.

Starting Sunday evening, Namo Bharat trains will operate at 15-minute intervals, connecting Delhi with Meerut in record time. The 55km operational corridor, now extending into Delhi, reduces travel time between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South to under 40 minutes — a third of the usual commute time. The complete 82km corridor, from Jangpura in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, is expected to be functional by mid-2025.

Fares range from ₹20 to ₹150 for standard coaches and ₹30 to ₹225 for premium options. This affordable and efficient system aims to make regional travel seamless for a diverse demographic, including women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities (Divyaangjans).

The RRTS sets a new standard in accessibility and safety. Dedicated pick-up zones, ramps, tactile paths, and reserved seating ensure inclusivity. Panic buttons on platforms and inside coaches, along with spacious accommodations for wheelchairs and stretchers, prioritize passenger safety.

A 6.5km underground stretch makes this the first subterranean section of the RRTS, enhancing its infrastructure appeal. As the trains glide into Delhi, Puneet Vats, spokesperson for NCRTC, called it “a new chapter of high-speed mobility for the national capital.”

The Delhi RRTS stretch is not just a technological leap but a promise of improved quality of life through reduced travel time, accessibility, and connectivity.

ALSO READ: How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

Filed under

Delhi RRTS PM Modi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Ravens Face Setback: Zay Flowers Out With Knee Injury Before Playoffs

Ravens Face Setback: Zay Flowers Out With Knee Injury Before Playoffs

How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram – What happened?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram –

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox