PM Modi's resolve is to ensure benefits of government schemes reach saturation: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is a programme through which the nation learns about people who have undertaken inspiring work in social and public life.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi has consistently remained committed to uplifting the common man and those at the grassroots, ensuring that every government scheme is thoughtfully designed with the common citizen at its core. He added that it is the Prime Minister’s resolve that the benefits of government schemes reach a saturation level.

CM Bhupendra Patel watched the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat from Chandkheda in Ahmedabad today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mann Ki Baat programme on 3rd October 2014, on the day of Vijayadashami, to connect with the masses. Through this programme, he also engages in dialogue with citizens. Today, PM addressed the people of the nation in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Stating that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the government today reached every village to deliver the benefits of government schemes to citizens, the Chief Minister said that the state government is making constant efforts to ensure eligible people receive the benefits of schemes like food distribution, Ayushman Bharat, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Ayushman Yojana has today become a lifeline for the poor and middle class.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister has initiated a people’s movement in the form of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Yatra. In this 90-day campaign, which will run from 25th September to 25th December, the mission of Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat will be accelerated, encouraging people to actively adopt indigenous products. Referring to public campaigns like the Swachhata Abhiyan, Catch the Rain, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, the Chief Minister urged everyone present to adopt Swadeshi and contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also visited the Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Chandkheda to seek blessings. In Chandkheda, the Chief Minister placed stickers about the benefits of the new GST rates at local shops, welcoming these new rates that are beneficial for citizens.

In the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister remembered and paid tribute to revolutionary martyr Bhagat Singh and renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar on their birth anniversaries.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Navratri is a celebration of women’s power and noted with pride that the daughters of the nation are achieving remarkable success across every field. On this occasion, he also interacted with Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, who successfully completed the Navika Sagar Parikrama.

The Prime Minister said that the central government is striving to include the Chhath Puja in the UNESCO cultural heritage list. He added that Kolkata’s Durga Puja has already been included in this list due to such efforts.

Referring to the upcoming Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, the Prime Minister urged everyone to buy Khadi products and adopt Swadeshi. He appealed to all to actively contribute to realising the mantras of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Referring to the GST Savings Festival, the Prime Minister urged citizens to celebrate the upcoming festivals with indigenous products. At the same time, he also appreciated local indigenous startups from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the upcoming Vijayadashami will mark the completion of 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and highlighted its significant contribution to nation-building with the spirit of Nation First.

Referring to the upcoming Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on 7th October, the Prime Minister mentioned Maharshi Valmiki’s Ramayana and urged people to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as well as the temples of Maharshi Valmiki and Nishadraj.

The Prime Minister recalled that artists from Sri Lanka had translated the songs of Shri Bhupen Hazarika into their local language. Expressing grief over the sudden demise of Assam’s popular singer Shri Zubeen Garg, he paid tribute to him. He also paid tribute to renowned thinker S.L. Bhyrappa.

The Prime Minister urged all to join the Swachhata Abhiyan and extended advance Diwali greetings to the nation.

Local MLA Alpesh Thakor, while delivering the welcome address on this occasion, greeted everyone and stated that the Chief Minister has provided assistance of more than ₹500 crore for the development and basic needs of the Chandkheda area. He added that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has also established various facilities for development and public welfare in the area.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Sabarmati MLA Harshad Patel, leading personality Prerak Shah, councillors, social and political leaders, and a large number of locals were present. (ANI)

