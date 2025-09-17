PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: ‘Aur Kaise Hain Tumhaare Mahadev…’:  Actor Ravi Kishan Recalls This Story About PM Narendra Modi

17th September marks the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many eminent personalities from the cinema and politics have wished him. Actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan have also wished PM Narendra Modi by sharing a video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Shared with the hashtags #MYMODISTORY and #HappyBirthdayModiji, this video is one of the clips of Gorakhpur MP’s podcast with the podcaster Raj Shamani. In this video, the Laapataa Ladies actor can be heard saying, “Main pehli baar jeet ke gaya to main unko milne gaya unke cabin mein. Ashirwaad lene. Mujhe dekh ke bole,” Aur kaise hain tumhaare Mahadev. Main to aisa blank hogya. Aur mera achanak bohot rare hota hai ki main apne papa ke alawa bohot kam logon ke pair chuta hoon. Ekaadh do log aur hain jinhe dekh ke mann karta hai ki mera haath neeche jaaye. Ek aadh do log aur hain. To mera haath unke pair ke paas aise touch karne gaya. Unhone mera haath pakde aisey. Aur aise bola beta Bharat jhukega nahi. Stop doing all this. That was the line for me.

Donald Trump wished PM Narendra Modi a day before his 75th birthday

A day before his birthday, PM Narendra Modi shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) writing that the US President Donald J. Trump has wished him for his birthday. As mentioned in the tweet, PM Narendra Modi wrote,”

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

