Political Row Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi’s Hyderabad Visit, Football Match Attendance.

A sharp political war of words has erupted over Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Hyderabad to attend an international football event, with BJP and BRS leaders accusing him of neglecting parliamentary responsibilities and displaying political hypocrisy.

BJP spokesperson Rachana Reddy launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he was attempting to “escape his duties” as the Leader of Opposition. She accused him of deliberately disrupting proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and obstructing the passage of essential bills.

“Rahul Gandhi, who has consistently tried to create mischief in Parliament, has turned legislative sessions into an absolute waste of public money by raising irrelevant issues such as SIR and impeachment,” Rachana Reddy said. She alleged that while carrying a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi failed to uphold its spirit or even read its Preamble.

Terming his approach “dictatorial,” the BJP spokesperson said Rahul Gandhi’s political legacy reflected “disregard for constitutional values.” She further questioned his priorities, stating that instead of fulfilling his responsibilities as the LoP, he was choosing to travel to Hyderabad to watch a football match and then proceed on a vacation to Germany.

“He must first decide whether he wants to act as the Leader of Opposition or continue with political theatrics,” she said, adding that even Congress leaders were “tired of defending him.”

Echoing similar criticism, BRS spokesperson Krishank accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy and double standards. He said that the Congress leader’s politics revolved around a single name industrialist Gautam Adani whether on social media platform X or in Parliament.

“Does Rahul Gandhi not know that a Congress Chief Minister has stepped away from governance to play football with international superstar Lionel Messi, in a match sponsored by Adani?” Krishank asked. He alleged that the Congress was indulging in selective criticism while remaining silent on such associations.

Krishank also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s sudden interest in Hyderabad, pointing out that he had not visited the city after the formation of the Telangana government to address pressing issues such as BC reservations, unemployment among job aspirants, or farmers’ problems.

“Now he is coming to Hyderabad along with his nephew only to watch a football match sponsored by Adani,” the BRS spokesperson said, calling it a clear contradiction of the Congress leader’s public stance.

The remarks have intensified the political debate in Telangana, with parties trading barbs over leadership responsibility, priorities, and political consistency.