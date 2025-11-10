Polygamy Ban In Assam: State Government Approves Bill, Victim Women To Get Compensation, Accused To Pay Hefty Penalty

In an historic move, the Government Of Assam has approved a Bill to prohibit polygamy in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday. The proposed law, titled The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, seeks to impose a ban on multiple marriages and ensure protection for women.

Sarma stated that the Bill will be presented in the state assembly on November 25. The decision follows a detailed cabinet meeting, where ministers unanimously supported the move to strengthen women’s rights and promote social harmony in the state.

Heavy Penalty For The Accused

Under the proposed Bill, individuals convicted of practicing polygamy may face rigorous imprisonment for up to seven years. Sarma clarified that while the law will apply across Assam, there could be certain exceptions in the Sixth Schedule areas as per the constitutional provisions.

He said the government’s intent is to ensure fairness while respecting the special status of tribal regions. The Chief Minister emphasized that the new law aims to bring uniformity in marriage practices and protect women from being subjected to multiple marriages.

Assam Government to Create Fund for Victim Women

The Assam government also plans to establish a dedicated fund to support women who are victims of polygamy. Sarma announced that the fund will offer financial assistance to affected women to ensure they do not face hardship in rebuilding their lives.

“The government will help with financial support in required cases so that no woman faces difficulties after separation,” he said. The move is expected to provide both legal and financial protection to women facing the consequences of illegal multiple marriages.

In a related development earlier this year, the Kerala High Court ruled that a Muslim man cannot have multiple marriages if he lacks the means to maintain his wives.

The court made this observation while hearing a case where a 39-year-old woman sought monthly maintenance from her husband, who was unable to provide financial support. The Assam government’s decision to introduce the polygamy ban Bill reflects a broader legal and social effort across states to protect women’s rights and ensure gender equality in marital laws.

