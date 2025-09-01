LIVE TV
Porsche, Mini Cooper Seized After ED Raids Odisha Businessman

Porsche, Mini Cooper Seized After ED Raids Odisha Businessman

The Enforcement Directorate seized luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and a Mini Cooper, superbikes, including a Honda, and more than Rs 1 crore in jewellery from premises of Odisha businessman Shakti Ranjan Dash in a money laundering case.

Porsche, Mini Cooper Seized After ED Raids Odisha Businessman (Source - ED)
Porsche, Mini Cooper Seized After ED Raids Odisha Businessman (Source - ED)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 1, 2025 11:56:00 IST

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a search operation at the premises of Odisha businessman Shakti Ranjan Dash in a money laundering case and seized luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and a Mini Cooper, superbikes, including a Honda, and more than Rs 1 crore in jewellery.

The raid was conducted on Aug. 30, 2025, and the agency searched the premises of Shakti Ranjan Dash, who is the Managing Director of Anmol Mines Pvt Ltd and Anmol Resources Pvt Ltd.

Dash has also been accused of assisting ITCOL promoters in diverting the bank loan funds and utilising the same in mining activities in Odisha, the Indian Express reported.

In a post on X, the probe agency wrote, “During the searches, various incriminating records related to immovable properties, 10 luxury vehicles and 3 super bikes worth more than Rs. 7 Crore, cash amounting to Rs. 13 lakh, jewellery worth Rs. 1.12 Crore (approx.) have been seized, and 2 lockers belonging to Shakti Ranjan Dash have also been frozen.”

The ED launched an investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the Himachal Pradesh Police CID against ITCOL and its promoters for alleged siphoning of bank loans.

Tags: ED, Enforcement Directorate, Odisha businessman

