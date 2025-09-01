Porsche, Mini Cooper Seized After ED Raids Odisha Businessman

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a search operation at the premises of Odisha businessman Shakti Ranjan Dash in a money laundering case and seized luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and a Mini Cooper, superbikes, including a Honda, and more than Rs 1 crore in jewellery.

The raid was conducted on Aug. 30, 2025, and the agency searched the premises of Shakti Ranjan Dash, who is the Managing Director of Anmol Mines Pvt Ltd and Anmol Resources Pvt Ltd.

Dash has also been accused of assisting ITCOL promoters in diverting the bank loan funds and utilising the same in mining activities in Odisha, the Indian Express reported.

ED, Shimla has conducted search operations on 30.08.2025 at residential premises of Shakti Ranjan Dash and related entites i.e. M/s Anmol Mines Private Limited (AMPL) and M/s Anmol Resources Private Limited (ARPL) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha under PMLA, in the bank fraud case of M/s… pic.twitter.com/kiCx1gwUqG — ED (@dir_ed) August 31, 2025

In a post on X, the probe agency wrote, “During the searches, various incriminating records related to immovable properties, 10 luxury vehicles and 3 super bikes worth more than Rs. 7 Crore, cash amounting to Rs. 13 lakh, jewellery worth Rs. 1.12 Crore (approx.) have been seized, and 2 lockers belonging to Shakti Ranjan Dash have also been frozen.”

The ED launched an investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the Himachal Pradesh Police CID against ITCOL and its promoters for alleged siphoning of bank loans.

