Prayagraj: Rising Ganga-Yamuna Water Levels Submerge Sangam Ghats

Rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas around the Sangam region and brought water onto several roads, Ghats, and the historic Hanuman Temple at the Sangam has been more than half submerged, causing significant inconvenience to devotees visiting the site.

However, the local administration has assured the public that all necessary flood preparedness measures have been taken. District officials confirmed that flood control centres have been activated, and a sufficient stock of food packets is available for any emergency.

“We are fully prepared to deal with any flood-like situation. All flood outposts are in place, and the necessary food and relief supplies are stocked. Our teams from the Water Police, NDRF, and SDRF are on high alert and ready to respond immediately if needed. At present, no residential areas have been affected, but our outposts will be activated the moment water enters homes.”

“Due to the prompt action of the rescue teams, no major accidents occurred, and today I have sent the entire PWD team to the affected area with instructions for engineers to stay on-site and immediately repair all damaged roads and culverts,” he added.

“Additionally, I have directed the revenue department to conduct an immediate survey of all cases involving loss of life, livestock, or house damage to ensure that no one is deprived of rightful compensation. Although crop damage is minimal as it’s sowing season, we will ensure timely relief disbursement for all valid claims,” added the DM further.

Apart from this, in view of recent storms, heavy rain, and hailstorms in several parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed district officials to conduct immediate surveys and ensure rapid implementation of relief measures.

“Officials must visit affected areas, monitor relief efforts, and ensure that compensation is promptly provided in cases of human or livestock loss due to lightning, storms, or flooding. Adequate medical treatment must be arranged for the injured,” said the official statement. The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of drainage to avoid waterlogging.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Clash Erupts In Prayagraj Over Muharram Procession Route Change, 22 Arrested