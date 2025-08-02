Prescribed Medicine In Just 10 Minutes? Blinkit Introduces In Bengaluru

Blinkit, a quick commerce platform owned by Eternal, has started a pilot project to deliver prescription medicines in select areas of Bengaluru. The company already delivers over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and has now expanded to include prescription items like antibiotics, diabetic medicines, dermatology creams, eye and ear drops, antihistamines, and neuro care drugs.

According to media reports, the delivery time ranges from ten to thirty minutes depending on the customer’s location. The pilot marks Blinkit’s move into healthcare services and supports fast medical access for urban consumers.

Free Consultations and Secure Packaging Offered

Customers who do not have a prescription can consult a doctor through Blinkit’s platform at no cost. Once verified, orders are fulfilled through licensed pharmacies. Blinkit claims that all deliveries are packed in tamper-proof packaging to ensure safety and hygiene.

However, the company has not revealed which pharmacy partners or logistics providers are part of this pilot program. The service is currently available in limited pin codes in Bengaluru and is expected to expand based on customer response and regulatory clearances.

Blinkit Expands Healthcare Services After Ambulance Launch

The prescription medicine delivery pilot comes after Blinkit launched a ten-minute ambulance service in Gurugram earlier this year. That emergency service, now operating with 12 vehicles, has responded to nearly 600 calls since January.

Blinkit’s entry into medicine delivery is seen as a step to strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector. This expansion aligns with its broader strategy to offer faster medical solutions beyond groceries. The company appears to be adjusting its business model to address more urgent consumer needs.

Blinkit Leads Growth for Parent Company in FY25

In the first quarter of FY25, Blinkit surpassed the net order value of its food delivery parent brand, contributing significantly to a 70% rise in the parent company’s revenue. This strong performance highlights Blinkit’s shift from being a grocery-focused platform to a service with a broader offering, including health-related deliveries.

Industry analysts note that the company’s focus on quick healthcare access may bring long-term benefits as it taps into emerging customer demand. Blinkit’s fast delivery model is helping it redefine its place in India’s competitive commerce market.

Market Potential for E-Pharmacy Remains Strong

India’s retail pharmacy market stands at around Rs 2.4 lakh crore, but online pharmacies currently make up only 3–5% of that. Sector experts believe tighter regulations and increased awareness will push more customers toward online medical services. Blinkit’s pilot could capture early market share in the e-pharmacy space. As customer trust grows, the demand for quick and reliable medicine delivery is expected to increase. Blinkit’s new strategy positions it to compete in a sector that many believe will grow quickly in the coming years.

Must Read: Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, Search Operation Ongoing