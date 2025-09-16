Prime Minister Narendra Modi @75: A True Statesman for the Nation

India became the fourth- largest economy in the world with a nominal GDP of $4.68 trillion in 2024 by surpassing Japan, projected to achieve a 5 trillion economy by 2027, and aiming for Viksitb- harat@2047. Over the last 12 years, the country has had strong leadership and good governance, is free from corruption, and has transparency in the dis- tribution of resources. All these enabled the country to reach its current posi- tion. In contemporary global politics, no leader can match Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of humanity, peace-making, and relentlessly serving the nation for the past 30 years. At the same time, since inde- pendence in Indian politics, no previous Prime Minister won the elections consecu- tively three times (5-year period). It is challenging to win consecutive elections in countries like India, where the multi-party system strongly prevails, and social dynamics and regional im- balances persist. However, it has only made it possible for Narendra Modi because of his determination and dedication to serving the nation. Moreover, his politi- cal career has no scope for corruption and nepotism. Honourable Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi turns 75 years old on September 17th. We can recollect his achieve- ments as the Prime Minister since 2014.

A Statesman for the Nation

In the Pahalgam terror attack, many tourists lost their lives, nearly leading to a state of war between Pakistan and India. Under the guise of Operation Sindhur, the Indian government destroyed terror hubs in POK and other parts of Pakistan without harming civilians. Pakistan retaliated similarly by launching attacks on Indian civilians. Under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government handled these wartime conditions strategically after a drone attack on various Indian army bases and educational institutions. India demonstrated a new wartime strategy to the world by damaging the enemy’s strategic targets without engaging in full-scale conflict. India utilised a surface-to-air defence system to attack Pakistan. The question arises: why was Operation Sindhur halted? Some actions are driven by emotion, while others are guided by strategy. The Pahalgam terror attack was carried out based on strategic considerations of rivals. India is going in the direction of the big aim and by taking advantage of all in- ternational circumstances, whereas other forces tried to disturb India to divert from the path of ambition. if we observe the recent scenario with respect to India at the international stage, the on-face enemy became sa- lient, and the real shadow is shouting to defame the nation and its ambition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a statesman of the na- tion, took the right decision to make the nation bright. Every war has its own con- sequences in the form of casualties, negative impact on the economy, high inflation, low investments, low pro- ductivity and low income and unemployment and prevalence of hunger and poverty. People of every na- tion want a statesman and not politicians. we should be proud that we had a true statesman for the nation.

The Front-Runner for The Economy

Being an RSS pracharak for many years gave him a broad understanding of various societal issues. Becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and serving for 14 years placed the state at the forefront of all economic sectors by implementing a ‘Down to Up’ approach. He has had the opportunity to serve the nation since 2014 as Prime Minister and works with great enthusiasm to make India a Vikas Bharat.

Historically, Bharat was a developed nation 300 years ago; then, during the colo- nial period, it experienced underdevelopment. After independence, the country has been progressing in the name of India. Now, he envi- sions Viksit Bharat @2047 to restore the country’s former glory and reputation lost over time. The average per capita GDP income calculated from the RBI database shows that a fabulous increase in the average per capita GDP income of the country in the 10 years (2014-15 to 2023-24) of the Narendra Modi regime was Rs.103195, whereas in the 10 years (2004-05 to 2013- 14) of Dr Manmohan Singh it was Rs. 64265. A signifi- cant increase in people’s per capita income levels directly contributed to the decrease in poverty in the country. As per World Bank data, poverty reduced from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 5.3 per cent in 2022. Nearly 269.2 million people have been lifted out of poverty. In one decade, this much reduction in poverty has never hap- pened since independence. The country is now heading towards Viksit Bharat, with an average growth above 6 per cent per annum. His vision of understanding the people is not limited to the country and spreads to the globe; it is reflected in the slogans of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘One Family, One Earth, and One Future’ when India got an opportunity to lead the G-20 nations.

From Propaganda to Reality

As the prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi faced tough and false pro- paganda in every election as compared to his pre- decessors. The spread of false propaganda during the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections, likewise, reser- vations will be removed and the constitution will be changed if the BJP come into power. The BJP came into power under Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi three times consecutively, but the propaganda was broken. For the past 12 years, the reservations and constitu- tion have been upheld for inclusive growth and par- ticipatory governance.

Golden Era for Social Justice

The political scenario changed drastically after 2014 when Narender Modi became the Prime Minister of the largest democratic country. Over the past 79 years, the country has gone through many ups and downs. It has been confront- ing some internal problems on the way from a develop- ing country to a developed country. Reaching the tar- get requires resolving the internal issues, which are hurdles to growth and de- velopment. He is a social engineer who corrected social inequalities, which are obstacles to national progress. Brought social justice to OBCs by provid- ing the constitutional status to the National Commission for Backwards Classes and providing reservations in promotions. Moreover, the Cap on the Creamy layer increased from 6 lakhs to 8 lakhs, making it more inclusive of OBCs for the utilisation of the 27 per cent reservations. Maintained social harmony in the society by solving the long-lasting demands of these sections’ people. An important and path- breaking historical decision was taken to correct the social inequalities, such as providing reservations to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The Honourable Prime Minister showed his benevolence by giving 10 per cent reservations to the economically weaker sections who were deprived of certain opportunities because of their economic backwardness over the period. Other structural reforms were brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi by giving equal representation for all the sections, such as SC, STs and OBCs, and Women in his cabinet. Under his leadership showed transparency, equality in governance. Moreover, the recognition services of the common civilians of the country in conferring national civilian awards, such as the Padma Awards.

The Strong Feminist

A ban on the “triple talaq” was the long-lasting de- mand of Indian Muslim women, who are forced to divorce from their husbands when they pronounce talaq three times. To protect the Indian married Muslim women from the unprincipled practice, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliament passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, and it became an Act in 2019. This Act built confi- dence in Muslim women in their lives and fostered faith in the Indian constitution and democracy. The Honourable Prime Minister addressed a long- standing demand of women by offering reservations in the political domain. The Government of India passed the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” Bill in both houses of Parliament in 2023. It became an act that grants 33% reservations to women in the elected Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies.

Great Philanthropist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a remarkable philanthropist and statesman in contemporary world politics. He demonstrated his benevolence towards starving and deprived populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honourable Prime Minister sent lakhs of vaccines to African and other countries to protect them from the virus. Globally, no other country has shown such benevolence towards poor people and poorer nations that do not have sufficient resources to make vaccines. To save the lives of Afghan people amid political turmoil and an earthquake, on humanitarian grounds, supplied 50,000 metric tons of wheat, essential medicines, Covaxin doses, and winter clothing and etc. Furthermore, under the benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government supplied necessary goods to Sri Lanka, such as food grains, healthcare supplies, and fuel, along with $3 billion in aid to bring it out of the debt trap and economic crisis.

Towards Building of Strong Nation

Before 2014, Chinese products such as large-scale manufacturing products, kids’ toys, home accessories and many other products were dumped into the country. These led to the stagnation of the domestic manufacturing sector, resulting in the predominance of unemployment in the economy. By recognising the fact that a strong nation cannot build without making a strong manufacturing sector, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a campaign of “Make in India” and “Startup India”, both of which are central government programs that give financial support to new entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas and thoughts to establish start-ups. The strengthening of the manufacturing sector increases employment opportunities for youth and makes the national economy robust. In short, “Make in India” and “Startup India” strengthened the Indian manufacturing sector, and exports started in some sectors. The Honourable Prime Minister started a slo- gan of “Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, and Sabka-Vishwas” to bring every person under one umbrella by providing equitable opportunities to every section of society, and make them part of the Viksit Bharat@2047.

